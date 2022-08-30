Former soldier Pavel Filadev tore up his passport and flushed it down the toilet

Pavel Filadev is one of Putin’s elite players. Then he left and is now publicly shooting the Kremlin boss. In one act, he flushes his Russian passport down the toilet in front of the camera.

Paratrooper Pavel Filadev (33) fought in Ukraine and is one of Vladimir Putin’s (69) elite soldiers. But then he left. Now he reports on them Conditions in Putin’s military and the Kremlin are widely critical of the leader. Now he’s traveled to the West — and ripped up his Russian passport on camera.

Filadev previously made a sensation in his diary. He described his experiences in Vladimir Putin’s army and the war. Now he said in a video from Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris.

Passport in toilet, senior and military passport

He speaks to the camera, declaring again that he is turning his back on Putin and the war. He then runs to the airport toilet, where he tears up his Russian passport, his veteran’s passport and his military passport in front of the camera. He held up the camera before destroying the documents.

Filadjiv goes to the toilet with the scraps and throws them inside. Then he blushes. He tells the camera: “I love all Russian people, but Putin is not Russia. The current government is not Russia.

Heavy criticism of Putin

He says of his time in the Russian army: “You want to be useful to your country, you love your country, but your country has a government that doesn’t give a fck. Human life has zero value there.”

Before he tore up his passport, he applied for asylum. He came to France with the help of an NGO called Gulag.net. They share on social media: “The New Dissatisfaction Foundation and the Gulag.net group did everything to save Pavel his freedom, health and life, and to enter the field of democracy and human rights.”

Filatev is from Volgodonsk in southern Russia and was first stationed in Crimea in the 56th Guards Air Assault Regiment. Later he was shifted to a nearby land. Pavel Filadev was able to complete his military service in Ukraine for medical reasons. (eu)