Expert says Boeing has been found missing from flight MH370

Will the mystery of MH370 be solved soon? British astronaut Richard Godfrey claims to have discovered Malaysia Airlines’ missing engine since 2014. Thanks to the use of a new type of surveillance technology, he discovered that the Boeing 777-200 had crashed 2000 kilometers west of the Australian city of Perth in the Indian Ocean.

At 8:19 am on March 8, 2014, the engine on flight MH370 from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing went missing without a trace. There were 239 people on the boat.

Godfrey used a lot of data from satellites, oceanography, drift analysis and a high-tech system that allows the analysis of weak signals.

Searched elsewhere so far

According to his calculations, the machine must be at a depth of 4,000 meters at the base of the broken ridge. It is a marine plateau surrounded by valleys. Underwater volcanoes are also a part of it.

Godfrey calculates the correct position to be 33,177 S and 95,300 E. In the Australian media, Godfrey says he is “very sure” he has found the right place. He suspects Boeing may have crashed into the sea within minutes of the last satellite being connected.

The search for the plane for many years failed, but in completely different places. The US private company Ocean Infinity only searched 28 kilometers from where Godfrey calculated. In 2015 and 2016, stranded debris was discovered near islands in the western Indian Ocean.

Did the pilot commit suicide?

Godfrey is skeptical about the cause of the crash: pilot Zahari Ahmed Shah († 52) deliberately smashed the machine into a “terrorist act” and disappeared in one of the most remote places on Earth. Even after the plane crashed, there were speculations that the pilot may have committed suicide.

Godfrey’s report search should be reactivated. However, Ocean Infiniti has announced that it is considering launching a re-search operation. (gf)