December 2, 2021

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Why corona patients need to be ventilated for so long

Arzu 23 mins ago 3 min read

  • 1/5

    People who are severely ill with Govit-19 disease often suffer from lung failure and need to be ventilated for a long time.

  • 2/5

    In the majority of patients with acute Govt-19 disease, the lungs have exceptionally large scars.

  • 4/5

    It is so badly damaged that the body can no longer absorb enough oxygen from the air. Artificial ventilation should be provided to victims.

  • 5/5

    Destruction of the lung structure is associated with a very high mortality rate of 50 percent.

In patients with severe corona disease, the lungs cannot function: they are so badly damaged that the body cannot absorb enough oxygen from the air. So the victims need to be ventilated for a long time. German scientists, in collaboration with the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), have now discovered why in a study.

For many people with severe corona, the lungs are abnormally scarred. Like the researchers in the magazine “Go” Write, scavenging cells of the immune system play an important role. Corona lung failure is therefore similar to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which is a form of lung scar that has not yet been cured. According to the researchers, this explains why the lungs of corona patients remain inactive for so long – and why they need to be artificially ventilated.

See also  Biontech wants to investigate allegations for vaccine testing

