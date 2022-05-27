Expel the Kremlin boss: Anti-Putin summit in Lithuania

The Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin (69) wanted to make his country powerful again with the invasion of Ukraine, but he achieved one thing above all else: he weakened his own position. He is still undeniable in Russia, at least no one in the Kremlin ignores him, but people abroad have received enough of him.

The West is more united against Russia than it was after the fall of the Soviet Union. The message is clear: what Russia is doing is unacceptable and we need to make sure it does not happen again.

Now Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrieli Landsbergis (40) has called for an Antin-Putin summit. “Built” Reported. It starts on Friday. Businessmen, current and former top politicians, human rights activists and journalists from Europe and the United States have been invited.

“He went upstairs”

Purpose of the event: To develop a strategy for “representing” Russia and “killing the bear”, the newspaper quoted from the event. One participant told the film: “Putin has gone a long way in the brutal war against Ukraine. Since the beginning of the war, tens of thousands of Russians have had to lay down their lives for his megalomania. If we do not liberate Russia now, then when?”

In addition, the Russian military is significantly weaker than the West fears. A Blitzkrieg idea failed miserably, and so far Russia had no chance of capturing Kiev. But Russian conquests are slowly increasing.

The strategy was changed a few weeks ago and almost all the troops were concentrated in the east. Now Russian soldiers are penetrating even deeper into the Donbass region.

How long will Severodonetsk wait?

Cities of strategic importance, such as Chevrodonetsk and Lyczynsk, have been besieged by the Russian military. In particular, the port city of Severodonetsk threatens the same fate as Mariupol, which was largely destroyed after several weeks of siege.

A senior Pentagon official in Washington said: “We believe Russian forces have been able to occupy northeastern Chevrolet Donetsk, but fighting is still going on. .

“Sixty percent of Severodonetsk’s housing stock has been destroyed, 85-90 percent of city buildings have been damaged and will require extensive restoration work,” he said.

Putin’s forces hold their positions

Russia’s deadly attacks have also been reported from the northern city of Kharkiv, while people there are on a difficult path to return to normalcy after troops withdraw. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky (44) said in a speech that 9 people had been killed and 19 wounded in the Russian bombings. Among others, a five-month-old baby and his father were killed and the mother was seriously injured.

Despite the withdrawal of Russian troops, they continue their positions east of Kharkiv. The Ukrainians dug new trenches around the city and set up concrete barriers and roadblocks in preparation for a possible new attack.

War is a “turning point”

Russia on Thursday rejected an Italian peace plan to end the conflict. This is the UN. A ceasefire under supervision granted Ukraine entry into the EU, but not to NATO, and granted autonomous status to the Donbass and Crimea under Ukrainian sovereignty.

During his visit to Kiev, Finnish Prime Minister Channa Marin (36) called the war a “turning point” for Europe. Confidence in Russia has been lost for generations, Marin stressed.

Under the spirit of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Finland has abandoned its decades-long alliance neutrality and applied for NATO membership. (vof / AFP)