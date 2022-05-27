May 27, 2022

Expel the Kremlin boss: Anti-Putin summit in Lithuania

Terence Abbott

The Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin (69) wanted to make his country powerful again with the invasion of Ukraine, but he achieved one thing above all else: he weakened his own position. He is still undeniable in Russia, at least no one in the Kremlin ignores him, but people abroad have received enough of him.

The West is more united against Russia than it was after the fall of the Soviet Union. The message is clear: what Russia is doing is unacceptable and we need to make sure it does not happen again.

