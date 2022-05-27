Davos – Abandon analysis of report on Donbass? Why Kissinger brought this idea to the ground

– Drop Donbass? Why Kissinger brought this idea to the ground The former US Secretary of State at the WEF recommended that Ukraine abandon areas of peace in Europe, which provoked outrage. But Henry Kissinger is not Putin’s bodyguard. Stephen Cornelius

Should Kiev be handed over to eastern Russia to ensure balance in Europe? Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield in Donbass. Photo: AFP

Henry Kissinger, the grandfather of American diplomacy, performed at the WEF in Davos, where people really wanted to lie at his feet. But the former foreign minister said it would not appeal to even the relatively young jumper Joe Biden, let alone business leaders in the Swiss Highlands who suddenly discovered political morality.

Kissinger therefore advised Ukraine to give up the territory to Russia, making a peace agreement possible. In general, he warns of a humiliating defeat for Russia, which could jeopardize the stability of Europe in the long run.

Excellent acting at 99 years old

Of course, all of this has angered Ukrainian politicians and the Internet and has caught the attention of Henry Kissinger on his 99th birthday this Friday – however, this should not be his primary goal.

Big shows and calls for orders are still part of Kissinger’s weekly schedule. He returns to events and awards ceremonies in Europe or Asia. In Washington, D.C., the package at the “Hey Adams” Hotel is still being cleaned up for him, and you can meet him in the elevator on the way to meetings at the White House. The fact that time has not yet stopped in the American capital is clear from the walker that Kissinger has been using for years.

Only Kissinger knows that it is difficult to maintain a balance between states.

If there was a gene for centuries, Kissinger inherited it from his mother Paula (who lived to be 97) and father Louise (95). Heinz Alfred Kissinger was born in Furt in 1923, and his father Louise was a teacher at the Lyceum there. The family fled the Nazis in 1938, and many relatives were left behind and killed in concentration camps.

The traumatic childhood experiences laid the foundation for a political and academic career that culminated in the 1970s, when, under President Richard Nixon, Kissinger restructured the foundations of US foreign policy within a few years. As defense adviser and foreign minister, his disciplinary idea determined the bloody withdrawal from Vietnam, the opening to China, US hegemony in the Middle East and, of course, the handling of the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

US President Joe Biden Should Not Like It: Former US Defense Adviser Henry A. Kissinger has warned against insulting Russia. (Archive image) Photo: Getty Images

Death and destruction were as playful as the use of power in his foreign policy calculations. It is this deep understanding of balance and equality that allows Kissinger, a student of the European state order, to deliver a cold verdict on Russia today: yes, he recently said he did not think this invasion was possible. Advise not to affect the stability of Europe beyond a few square kilometers in the Donbass. Anyone who realizes Putin’s apology behind these sentences or anyone who feels the spiritual brother of the school of thought blaming the West for the war is missing the point. Only Kissinger knows that it is difficult to maintain a balance between states.

Coincidentally, after Kissinger’s birthday, Kissinger’s extensive later works were enriched with memoirs of the greatest politicians of his life. All things considered, at the publisher’s constant request, Kissinger added state women to his list of nobles. The hundredth year of life may begin with it.

Did you find the error?Report now.