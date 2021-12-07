Ukraine crisis – The White House outlines how to deal with a Russian attack

– The White House outlines how Russia should act in the event of an attack The United States has threatened Russia with “grave consequences” if the military intensifies its conflict with Ukraine. The U.S. government is not currently considering a direct military response.

Ahead of the video summit between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the White House outlined possible scenarios for a Russian attack on Ukraine: the United States would be ready for “severe sanctions” and ready to deploy more troops in Eastern Europe. , A senior government official said in Washington on Monday. Washington is not currently considering a direct military response.

“If Putin invades, there will be an increase in demand from allies on the east side and a positive response from the United States to additional troops, resources and training,” the government official said. “The direct use of American troops is not to find itself at the center of our ideology,” he added.

In the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Washington wants a “combination” of several elements: “support for the Ukrainian military”, “severe sanctions” and “significant increase in support and capabilities for our NATO allies”.

Biden is coordinating with European allies

Ahead of his video summit with Putin, the government spokesman said Biden would coordinate with his European allies. In addition, Biden will “speak with key European allies” later in the day to consolidate his message. After a video summit with Putin on Tuesday, Biden will brief Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blingen said he would speak with Zhelensky before the video summit. Washington accuses Moscow of preparing for a military invasion of Ukraine, which the Russian government denies. Zhelensky visits the players in the front row Ahead of the video summit, Zhelensky visited the front line soldiers in the east of his country. He visited the situation in the Donetsk region and thanked the soldiers for “defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine”, as announced by the Presidential Office in Kiev. “We will definitely win with people like you,” Zhelensky said.

You can see in the pictures distributed by the Ukrainian Presidential Office how the 43-year-old president presents awards to soldiers in helmets and bulletproof vests. The troop visit took place on the 30th anniversary of the Ukrainian army. It was established in 1991 after the independence of the former Soviet Union from Moscow.

Russian-backed rebels and the Ukrainian military have been fighting in eastern Ukraine since 2014, following Moscow’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula. During the conflict, Russia backed separatists known as the People’s Republics in Luhansk and Donetsk. More than 13,000 people have been killed so far in the conflict.

Deployment of troops on the border

Tensions between Russia and the West over the Ukraine conflict have recently intensified significantly. As Russian troops move along the Ukrainian border, there are fears that Moscow could attack a neighbor. The government in Kiev on Friday warned of a major Russian offensive in late January.

More on the topic These fears were triggered by a report in the Washington Post. Accordingly, Moscow’s plans include a “comprehensive movement of one hundred battalions of 175,000 tactical units with tanks, artillery and equipment.” It is also conceivable that Putin will use forces concentrated on the Ukrainian border to put pressure on Biden. Putin must guarantee that the former Soviet republic will not become a member of NATO. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Moscow did not expect a “breakthrough” from the talks. However, “it’s always better to talk to each other”.

