November 20, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

An unprecedented blizzard wreaked havoc in the northeastern United States

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read

1/8

In America, people are fighting against snow masses.

Winter hits New York hard. About two meters of snow fell in the town of Orchard Park, south of Buffalo, on Sunday morning (local time), according to the National Weather Service. At times, more than 15 centimeters of snow fell in some places per hour, the New York Times reported.

According to initial estimates, a new record for heaviest snowfall in less than 24 hours may be broken. “Nothing like this has ever happened,” Kathy Hochul said at a press conference convened Saturday afternoon (local time).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

1,700 refugees stranded on boat off Scotland

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Salt-Bay Bill Wine Expert: “Prices are absolutely over the top!”

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

A real estate billionaire buys the island of Mallorca

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

An unprecedented blizzard wreaked havoc in the northeastern United States

1 hour ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

1,700 refugees stranded on boat off Scotland

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Salt-Bay Bill Wine Expert: “Prices are absolutely over the top!”

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

A real estate billionaire buys the island of Mallorca

1 day ago Terence Abbott