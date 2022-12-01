December 1, 2022

EU wants Russian billions for Kyiv – confusion over number of victims

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 4 min read

Archive – The damage caused by the Russian war in Ukraine is dramatic. The EU is already looking for ways to help the country rebuild. Photo: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/dpa

About 300 billion euros in frozen Russian central bank reserves are targeted. EU officials said on Wednesday that the release of those funds could be a condition of a peace deal, which could include Russian reparations.

However, after more than nine months, the Russian war of aggression was far from over. Losses on both sides are increasing day by day. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen claimed 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed. This statement caused irritation in Kiev and was corrected shortly after.

