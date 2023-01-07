Because of the “fascist” comparison, SP-Wermuth received harsh criticism from Serbia.

Serbia is demanding an apology from SP co-chair Cedric Wermuth after he spoke about “Putin, Vucic and Serbian fascists” on Twitter. In a letter, a severe criticism of the statements of the social democrat was expressed.

Roadblocks and the sound of sword cuts – the conflict in northern Kosovo has been in the headlines for weeks. Switzerland has already called on both countries to relax. But the central government is not the only one to comment on this conflict. SP co-founder Cedric Wermuth (36) vented his anger a lot on Twitter.

This is not surprising: Vermuth’s proximity to Kosovo and the Vetëvendosje party of Kosovo President Albin Kurdi (47) are well known. At that time, Kurti Wermuth personally congratulated him for being co-chairman.

Wermuth wrote on Twitter that the conflict between the two sides should not be discussed. Vucic, Putin and the Serbian fascists are the only ones who do not accept the Kosovar people’s right to self-determination.

Serbia apologizes

The tweet drew heated responses on the Internet. He also falls foul of the Serbian ambassador in Bern, Goran Bradik. In a letter obtained by “Weltwatch”, he turns to Wermuth and at least apologizes.

Broadick also finds other clear terms: “non-political”, “non-diplomatic” and “unfriendly” in the statement. Comparing the Serbian people to “fascists” is outrageous, historically and politically incorrect and offensive.

Statement is a sign of ignorance

Brodick accuses vermouth of turning victims into criminals and executioners. Because in World War II, the fascists killed 600,000 to 700,000 Serbs, Jews and Roma in concentration camps, emphasizes the ambassador. Almost the entire family of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (52) was killed during this time. So Wermuth’s claim was a great insult and a sign of his ignorance.

It is no coincidence that the letter is available to the ubiquitous “Weltwatch”. The weekly has been repeatedly criticized for its uncritical stance against Putin and other autocrats.

The situation remains tense

Wermuth is not alone in suspecting a link between Serbian saber-rattling and Putin’s offensive in Ukraine. Bligh, SP co-chairman Wermuth, could not be reached for a statement when asked.

There is a tense atmosphere between Kosovo and Serbia. Serbia has never recognized the independent state of Kosovo, which was formerly part of the country. Conflicts have escalated sharply in recent weeks over local elections in northern Kosovo. 195 Swiss soldiers are also stationed in Kosovo, in cooperation with NATO security forces. (Tom)