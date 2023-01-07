January 7, 2023

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Because of the “fascist” comparison, SP-Wermuth received harsh criticism from Serbia.

Terence Abbott 27 mins ago 2 min read

Because of the “fascist” comparison on Twitter

SP-Wermuth has received harsh criticism from Serbia

Serbia is demanding an apology from SP co-chair Cedric Wermuth after he spoke about “Putin, Vucic and Serbian fascists” on Twitter. In a letter, a severe criticism of the statements of the social democrat was expressed.

1/6

On Twitter, SP co-chair Cedric Wermuth spoke of “Putin, Vucic and Serbian fascists”.

Roadblocks and the sound of sword cuts – the conflict in northern Kosovo has been in the headlines for weeks. Switzerland has already called on both countries to relax. But the central government is not the only one to comment on this conflict. SP co-founder Cedric Wermuth (36) vented his anger a lot on Twitter.

This is not surprising: Vermuth’s proximity to Kosovo and the Vetëvendosje party of Kosovo President Albin Kurdi (47) are well known. At that time, Kurti Wermuth personally congratulated him for being co-chairman.

