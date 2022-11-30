November 30, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

100,000 soldiers died? That’s why winter is turning out to be a fiasco for Putin

Terence Abbott 7 mins ago 3 min read

The expert expects 100,000 soldiers to die

That’s why winter could turn out to be a defeat for Putin

The first winter of war is just around the corner in Ukraine. Now the soldiers fight not only against the enemy, but also against the cold. Experts see defenders as an advantage.

1/6

Destroyed Russian tanks are on display in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

The lower the temperature, the more important equipment becomes for the soldiers on the front lines. More clothing, more food, more spare parts, more fuel are all in demand. In recent weeks there have been repeated reports that the Russian military He has trouble supplying his troops with supplies. Russian soldiers had to stock up on helmets, bulletproof vests and even bandages at their own expense. Ukrainian troops, on the other hand, are relatively well-equipped, they say.

As history shows, the defender has a strategic advantage in winter: for example, Hitler’s Wehrmacht attack on Russia failed in December 1941, not because of the cold. Russian President Vladimir Putin, 70, and his troops face tough months ahead, according to experts. Military and Ukraine expert Thomas C. Theiner, for example, expects 100,000 Russian soldiers to have died, he writes on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Ukraine war on news ticker: Van der Leyen wants to use Russian assets worth billions for Ukraine Ukrainian army repels Russian offensive in Donbass

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

A couple with children diagnosed with cancer on the same day

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Ukraine War: Can Ukraine Recover Crimea?

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

3 min read

100,000 soldiers died? That’s why winter is turning out to be a fiasco for Putin

7 mins ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

Ukraine war on news ticker: Van der Leyen wants to use Russian assets worth billions for Ukraine Ukrainian army repels Russian offensive in Donbass

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

A couple with children diagnosed with cancer on the same day

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Ukraine War: Can Ukraine Recover Crimea?

1 day ago Terence Abbott