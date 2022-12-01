Ukraine war on news ticker: London: Attacks on Ukrainian power grid part of military doctrine | Report: Hundreds of TikTok Videos Motivate Wagner Team

die A famine deliberately brought about 90 years ago in Ukraine was characterized as genocide by Germany. Openly welcomed by the government of Ukraine.

“This is a decision for justice, a decision for truth,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his daily video address on Wednesday evening. “This is a very important signal to the rest of the world that the Russian Renaissance will not succeed in rewriting history.”

With an overwhelming majority, German MPs on Wednesday adopted a motion from the Traffic Light Alliance and union factions that called it an “inhumane crime”. Under Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, four million people fell victim to the so-called Holodomor (“killing by hunger”) in Ukraine alone in 1932 and 1933.

Michajlo Podoljak, Zelenskiy’s adviser, also welcomed the Bundestag’s decision. “Germany, 2022. Openly refers to Russia as a murderer waging war in Europe, recognizes the 1932-33 Holodomor as genocide against the Ukrainian people, speaks of the impossibility of an “unjust peace” on Russian grounds,” Podoljak tweeted in German in the evening.

“We thank you for this strong German leadership and have faith in Leos.” With this, he confirmed Ukraine’s desire to acquire German Panther-type main battle tanks. In the Ukrainian version of his tweet, he also expressed hope for missile defense systems.

Zelensky believes in patriots from Germany

The Ukrainian head of state continues to rely on the transfer of patriot air defense systems from Germany. Such a decision by Berlin is “historic,” Zelenskiy said Wednesday evening. “Generations of Ukrainians” will thank President Olaf Scholes. So far, the German chancellor has only provided Patriot anti-aircraft systems to neighboring Poland to protect its airspace. However, Warsaw believes it makes more sense to be stationed on Ukrainian soil.

Kiev: Russia Prepares New Attacks During “Missile Breakout”

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian military has taken a “missile break” after heavy attacks over the past few weeks. However, the Russian military is using the disruption to prepare new mass attacks, Vadim Shkibskyi, a representative of Ukrainian military intelligence, said on Wednesday. On the one hand, the Russian side checks which targets should be attacked, and on the other hand, the effect of previous attacks is evaluated.

Skibisky also said that new missiles are being prepared for use. “It will take time.” As Russia has used up most of its combat-ready missiles, missiles still built during the Soviet era are now being removed from arsenals and processed. Nevertheless, Russia also uses some modern missiles from the strategic reserve. Unable to verify information.

Rescue workers in front of the ruins of a destroyed house in Zaporizhia. Photo: Keystone

For some time, the Russian armed forces have been targeting objects of energy infrastructure to pressure the Ukrainian people with the loss of electricity and water supplies.

Zelensky: Six million Ukrainians still without electricity

Despite a flurry of repairs to the electricity grid, some six million people in Ukraine are still without electricity. “Technologists and utility companies are doing everything they can to stabilize the system and provide more power to people,” Selensky said later in the evening. But: “The situation is very difficult in the capital and regions of Vinnytsia, Lviv, Odessa, Khmelnytskyi and Cherkasy.”

The US government hopes to spend billions more

The US government hopes that Congress will soon approve billions in additional spending to support Ukraine. National Security Council communications director John Kirby said Wednesday that the administration is explaining to members of Congress what the money will be used for. The administration has asked Congress for an additional $37.7 billion to help fight Ukraine’s aggressor Russia.

Washington has mobilized large sums of money to support Ukraine in recent months. In May, the US Congress approved nearly $40 billion in funds, which were gradually distributed to Kiev in various packages. The United States provided arms and ammunition from its own military reserves, which must now be increased.