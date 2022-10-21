Daughter killed in Nintendo game: Father hanged in US

20 years ago, a man killed his nine-month-old daughter for crying. Two years later he was sentenced to death. Now the American has been executed by lethal injection.

1/2 Benjamin C. († 57) Executed by lethal injection in the United States.

A man who murdered his nine-month-old daughter Brianna has been hanged in the US despite possible psychological problems. Benjamin C.*, 57, was executed by lethal injection Thursday at McAlester Prison in Oklahoma State, officials said. The US Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the execution.

C was sentenced to death in 2004. He killed his nine-month-old daughter who was crying because she wanted to play a James Bond game on his Nintendo console. The girl was brutally murdered. Her spine was broken when her father bent her legs backwards. A major artery was also torn by the force.

Mentally ill people should not be hanged

His lawyers argued that C. had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and suffered brain damage. His health has recently deteriorated further and he can no longer walk, take care of personal hygiene and communicate properly.

In the United States, the death penalty should not be imposed on people with severe mental illness who cannot understand the reasons and consequences of a sentence. Oklahoma officials argued, however, that the man did not suffer from such mental health issues. Rather, he is a “Messianic Jew” who can certainly speak, but does not because of his “extreme religiousness.”

“Jesus is my God and Savior”

According to local media, the 57-year-old spoke in unintelligible tones and prayed for about two minutes while being restrained for the lethal injection on Thursday. Among other things, he said, “Jesus is my God and Savior” and “Make up your mind for Jesus until the end.” Before that, the last dish was vegetarian lasagna.

Twelve inmates have already been executed in the United States this year, four of them in Oklahoma alone. The government plans to carry out more executions in the coming months. (Man/AFP)