October 21, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Daughter killed in Nintendo game: Father hanged in US

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read

Now he was hanged by lethal injection

Father (57) killed daughter for wanting to play Nintendo

20 years ago, a man killed his nine-month-old daughter for crying. Two years later he was sentenced to death. Now the American has been executed by lethal injection.

1/2

Benjamin C. († 57) Executed by lethal injection in the United States.

A man who murdered his nine-month-old daughter Brianna has been hanged in the US despite possible psychological problems. Benjamin C.*, 57, was executed by lethal injection Thursday at McAlester Prison in Oklahoma State, officials said. The US Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the execution.

C was sentenced to death in 2004. He killed his nine-month-old daughter who was crying because she wanted to play a James Bond game on his Nintendo console. The girl was brutally murdered. Her spine was broken when her father bent her legs backwards. A major artery was also torn by the force.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Russians are fleeing Putin’s mobilization to Kazakhstan

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

Six tires failed ADAC and TCS winter tire test 2022

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Ukraine War in News Ticker: Khasis Surprise in Kiev | Steinmeier canceled today’s trip due to safety concerns

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

Daughter killed in Nintendo game: Father hanged in US

1 hour ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

Russians are fleeing Putin’s mobilization to Kazakhstan

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

Six tires failed ADAC and TCS winter tire test 2022

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Ukraine War in News Ticker: Khasis Surprise in Kiev | Steinmeier canceled today’s trip due to safety concerns

1 day ago Terence Abbott