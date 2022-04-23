Vitali Klitschko and Bruder Wladimir halten in Kiew Stellung. Seine Gattin Natalia is here in Deutschland and also in Sorge.
Das Wichtigste in Kürze
- Vitali Klitschko and the Ukrainian singer Natalia from 1996.
- Der Bürgermeister Kiews gilt als Top-Ziel der russischen Killer.
- Fir seine Gattin is on your way to this site.
Seat Ende Februar ist im Leban von Natalia Klitschko (48) nichts so, wie es einmal war.
Die Ukrainer is the Gattin von Vitali Klitschko (50). Die Box-Legende ist from Bourgermeister von Kiew and Compete an der Site von Bruder Wladimir Klitschko (46) for die Freheheit.
Die Brother Stein ganz oben auf from Todesliste der russischen Armee und Kremlchef Wladimir Putin (69). Fir Gattin Natalia schwer zar ertragen, wie sie im Interview mit RTL verrät.
«Das ist eie Albtraum, so die drive Mutter. Ed Jeden Tag denke ich, dass ich aufwache und es vorbei ist, aberlider heht es noch weiter and wird schlimmer.
Belastet Sie der Ukraine-Krieg?
84%
Ja, I’m not sure about that.
1
Ja, I’m not sure about that.
16%
Nein, this blend of Ganze is, so gut es goht.
2
Nein, this blend of Ganze is, so gut es goht.
Die Gattin von Vitali Klitschko will find you in Deutschland. Here is your rundown of Umr Im Einsatz. Sie spricht perfect perches and is deslb als Dolmetscherin fyr Flechtlinge unterwegs. Zudem is organized by Charity-Concerts for Heimatland.
Ihre Kinder Max (16), Elizabeth-Victoria (19) and Yegor-Daniel (21) – all in Sicherheit sind – sorgen sich um Vitali. Contact Zwar soon to contact Brigermeister, aber your viel Angst»Um den Papa.
In this case, the 48-year-old was the first person to cross the line, the Hoffnung. Ich schicke Vitali Go to the Tag Strke link.
“Wannabe pop culture fanatic. Zombie advocate. Entrepreneur. Internet evangelist. Alcohol fanatic. Typical travel buff.”
More Stories
Ukraine-Ticker. Select ank dankbar »for Waffen +++ 40ber 40’yfk Ukrainer in the Schweiz registry.
Ein Toter und 27 Vermisste nach Untergangang der «Moskwa
So many Soldaten putin bereits verroren