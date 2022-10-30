October 30, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Don’t forget: Winter starts on Sunday, October 30, 2022

Terence Abbott 13 mins ago 3 min read

Darkness before again

Clocks go back one hour on Sunday

Daylight saving time ends next Sunday: clocks will reset between 3 a.m. and 2 a.m. The so-called ordinary time applies for the next five months. The reform of the transition period has been debated for a long time.

Clocks will be set back one hour on Sunday night. The so-called standard time applies for five months. (archive image)

In relation to the time change in the fall, it is often said that clocks are switched from summer time to winter time at the end of October. According to the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology (METAS), there is only standard time and summer time. Standard time in Switzerland has been Central European Time for 125 years.

Summer has been in effect in Switzerland since 1981. Since 1996, people in all EU countries have set their clocks forward one hour on the last Sunday in March and one hour on the last Sunday in October. On Sunday, March 26, 2023, time will switch back to daylight saving time.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The Russians radioed for a nuclear attack on Germany

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Böhmermann publishes alleged NSU files

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Wagner boss hires HIV-positive players

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

3 min read

Don’t forget: Winter starts on Sunday, October 30, 2022

13 mins ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

The Russians radioed for a nuclear attack on Germany

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Böhmermann publishes alleged NSU files

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Wagner boss hires HIV-positive players

1 day ago Terence Abbott