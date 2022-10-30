After daylight saving time ends, so-called normal time applies again for five months

Daylight saving time ended Sunday night: clocks went back to 3 a.m. to 2 a.m. The so-called ordinary time applies for the next five months. This means it’s light earlier again and dark earlier in the evening.

Standard time in Switzerland will again apply. At 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, clocks were set back one hour from daylight saving time to Central European Time. That made the night an hour longer. Due to the time change, it is now light in the morning and dark in the evening.

In relation to the time change in the fall, it is often said that clocks are switched from summer time to winter time at the end of October. According to the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology (METAS), there is only standard time and summer time. Standard time in Switzerland has been Central European Time for 125 years.

Summer has been in effect in Switzerland since 1981. Since 1996, people in all EU countries have set their clocks forward one hour on the last Sunday in March and one hour on the last Sunday in October. On Sunday, March 26, 2023, time will switch back to daylight saving time.

A failed referendum

The transition between standard time and summer time is controversial in this country and in the European Union. In March 2019, the EU Parliament called for the time change to be canceled in 2021. However, to date, not all necessary decisions have been taken at EU level by all individual countries.

According to Metas, Switzerland follows developments in neighboring countries and carefully examines whether any adjustment to the time regulation makes sense and is in Switzerland’s interest. For now, the existing timing rule will apply, he said.

A federal popular effort to abolish the time change two years ago failed. The idea of ​​the group around Lucerne SVP National Councilor Yvette Estermann (55) is that in the future Central European Time will apply all year round in Switzerland.

Switzerland does not have an island time

With the introduction of Central European Time and the introduction of time change, the Federal Council and Parliament decided on the time regulation of neighboring countries primarily for economic reasons.

If regulations deviate from those in neighboring countries, Switzerland becomes a time island – with associated consequences, especially for business transactions, transport, tourism and communications. (SDA)