October 30, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

After daylight saving time ends, so-called normal time applies again for five months

Terence Abbott 43 mins ago 2 min read

Time change

Henceforth regular timings will apply again

Daylight saving time ended Sunday night: clocks went back to 3 a.m. to 2 a.m. The so-called ordinary time applies for the next five months. This means it’s light earlier again and dark earlier in the evening.

Clocks were set back one hour on Sunday night. The so-called standard time now applies for five months.

Standard time in Switzerland will again apply. At 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, clocks were set back one hour from daylight saving time to Central European Time. That made the night an hour longer. Due to the time change, it is now light in the morning and dark in the evening.

In relation to the time change in the fall, it is often said that clocks are switched from summer time to winter time at the end of October. According to the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology (METAS), there is only standard time and summer time. Standard time in Switzerland has been Central European Time for 125 years.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Don’t forget: Winter starts on Sunday, October 30, 2022

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

The Russians radioed for a nuclear attack on Germany

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Böhmermann publishes alleged NSU files

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

After daylight saving time ends, so-called normal time applies again for five months

43 mins ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Don’t forget: Winter starts on Sunday, October 30, 2022

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

The Russians radioed for a nuclear attack on Germany

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Böhmermann publishes alleged NSU files

1 day ago Terence Abbott