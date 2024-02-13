Trump took the immunity issue to the Supreme Court

Former US President Trump has called on the Supreme Court to intervene in an explosive dispute over whether he can be acquitted.

Donald Trump hopes to be immune from prosecution for his official activities on January 6, 2021. Michael Shipper/DPA

Former US President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to further delay his trial after his supporters stormed the Capitol.

Trump's lawyers argued in a motion filed Monday that their client enjoys immunity for his actions as president.

That means the criminal proceedings will be stayed until the Supreme Court takes a decision.

Former US President Donald Trump is taking legal action against an appeals court ruling that his actions in office are not exempt. Trump's lawyers filed a petition with the Supreme Court on Monday to block the ruling.

The ball is now in the court of the Supreme Court judges of the country. Their actions will depend on when an investigation into election fraud against the Republican Party will begin in Washington. You don't have to accept Trump's proposal. Trump's move came as no surprise — he had previously announced he would appeal the appeals court's decision to the Supreme Court.

The investigations against him were a “political witch hunt”.

Trump has been charged in the US capital Washington with involvement in election fraud. His supporters besieged the Capitol building in Washington on January 6, 2021. Congress met there to formally confirm the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential election. Earlier in his speech, Trump incited his supporters that the election victory was stolen from him. As a result of the riots, five people died.

After the election, the Republican Party attempted at various levels to reverse the election results. To this day he doesn't recognize his defeat against Biden and spreads lies about election fraud. Trump now wants to run for his party again in November's presidential election and continues to describe the investigations against him as a “political witch hunt.” He argues that the intent is to prevent him from returning to the White House.

Now the appeal should be heard first

Trump and his lawyers must ensure that charges of attempted election fraud in Washington are dropped. They cite the immunity of Trump, who was president at the time, in office. They argue that Trump cannot legally be sued for actions that were part of his duties as president. However, the attorney general insisted that Trump's efforts to change the election results were not part of his duties as president. An appeals court in the US capital ruled in favor of prosecutors last week and ruled that the 77-year-old could be prosecuted for activities in office.

The US Supreme Court may now stay the appeals court's decision to consider an appeal. Trump's lawyers and the prosecution will each justify their positions in motions. If the Supreme Court ultimately rejects Trump's appeal, the way will be clear for the case against Republicans to begin in Washington. However, if the Supreme Court accepts the appeal, we can expect a Supreme Court decision on the immunity issue. If the Supreme Court rules differently than the Court of Appeals, the election fraud case in Washington could be over.

The trial in Washington should actually begin in early March. The judge in charge postponed the commencement of the case indefinitely until the issue of immunity was finally clarified.

A criminal case against a former president is of great importance. This is very important for future presidents. If they actually enjoy immunity, they can commit crimes in office without fear of repercussions. Whether or not Trump is right is also important to the campaign. So far everything points to a new version of the race between him and Democratic incumbent Biden.

The Supreme Court has moved to the right under Trump. The Republican Party significantly changed the majority on the court during his tenure. However, the court has not always ruled in favor of the former president in the past.

Don't miss out on more news Stay up to date with your favorite topics and never miss any news on current world events with daily updates.

Get the most important stuff, short and concise, straight to your inbox every day.

( DPA/kle )