October 29, 2022

The Russians radioed for a nuclear attack on Germany

Terence Abbott 36 mins ago 2 min read

During a maneuver, the Russian military reportedly discussed nuclear attacks on Germany. Western intelligence agencies listened.

Vladimir Putin repeatedly threatens to use nuclear weapons, but sometimes walks back the threats.

In the weeks before Vladimir Putin’s (70) invasion of Ukraine, apparently terrifying scenes were discussed on the radio. A nuclear strike against Germany was discussed within the Russian military. informs that “Spiegel” citing security sources.

According to the report, Western intelligence services intercepted Russian Navy radio messages from a maneuver in the Baltic Sea at the end of 2021. The players had talked about three goals on German soil. This is about the US Air Base in Berlin, Ramstein and the Bechel Air Base. That’s where the Americans store their nukes.

