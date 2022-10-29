The Russians radioed for a nuclear attack on Germany

Already a few weeks before the war in Ukraine

1/4 Vladimir Putin repeatedly threatens to use nuclear weapons, but sometimes walks back the threats.

In the weeks before Vladimir Putin’s (70) invasion of Ukraine, apparently terrifying scenes were discussed on the radio. A nuclear strike against Germany was discussed within the Russian military. informs that “Spiegel” citing security sources.

According to the report, Western intelligence services intercepted Russian Navy radio messages from a maneuver in the Baltic Sea at the end of 2021. The players had talked about three goals on German soil. This is about the US Air Base in Berlin, Ramstein and the Bechel Air Base. That’s where the Americans store their nukes.

“Protect the Russian people”: Putin spoke again about a nuclear attack( 00:27 )

Is that why Scholes is so reserved?

the sea «T-Online» The port of Hamburg was also mentioned. Intercepted communications may explain Olaf Scholes’ (64) reluctance to surrender weapons.

But what does this radio transmission about nuclear targets in Germany mean? As “Spiegel” reports, security experts in Western services interpret radio messages differently.

No danger and intimidation?

On the one hand, it is said that the use of nuclear weapons in military training is discussed and implemented. This also happens during NATO maneuvers. This is not a real risk.

Other experts, on the other hand, believe that the Russian military may have given the statements consciously. This is in the knowledge that you are being tapped. They wanted to scare the West and instill fear. (eu)