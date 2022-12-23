Donetsk: Putin friend who celebrated birthday in war zone – injured

A lavish birthday party for Putin’s friend Dmitry Rogozin ended abruptly on Wednesday. The former Roscosmos boss was injured when a rocket hit the party hall. Two people die.

Russian space agency Roscosmos says it has been injured in a Ukrainian airstrike in Donetsk. Dmitry Rogozin, 59, told the Telegram online service on Thursday that his back was injured by shrapnel and required surgery.

According to Rogozin, the incident took place at a “work meeting” in a hotel restaurant. Only: This information is incorrect! Ironically, Russian state broadcaster Rossiya 24 has stabbed Putin’s confidant in the back. The broadcaster announced that the former Roscosmos boss was not holding a work meeting, but a lavish birthday party.

The Putin confidant reportedly celebrated his 59th birthday on Wednesday with guests and musicians. Suddenly, shells hit the restaurant. The attack resulted in many casualties and injuries. “I was injured, a three-by-four millimeter splinter penetrated the right shoulder blade,” Rogosin wrote.

According to media reports, Rogozin reportedly suffered a deep wound to his buttocks, one to his head and one to his left thigh. The head of the pro-Russian government in Donetsk region, Vitaly Kotchenko, was also wounded in the attack. However, both have passed the danger phase.

The attack was carried out “with high-precision ammunition, possibly fired from a truck equipped with a French Caesar artillery system,” according to the Russian investigative team responsible. Television images showed overturned tables in a hall with damaged windows and walls. The tables are set festively.

Rokozin, who was fired by Roscosmos in July, now heads a group of military advisers supporting Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine. According to his own reports, he checked into the hotel regularly in recent months while in Donetsk. Donetsk is one of four regions annexed by Moscow and a stronghold of pro-Russian separatists. (zis/AFP)