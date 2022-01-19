Ski collided with the girl on the initial slope – died

The girl was in the middle of a ski lesson when the accident happened. (Icon Image)

Have beautiful days in the French Alps. A five-year-old girl from England was learning to ski when she was struck by a man in the early fall. The girl was seriously injured in an accident in Flaine in the Haute-Savoie region of eastern France on Saturday.

The skier, a member of the volunteer fire brigade, provided first aid after the accident, according to the regional daily Le Le Dauphine Libéré. The girl was airlifted to the hospital by helicopter. The injured girl died on the plane.

Police are currently investigating. The public prosecutor’s office is also embroiled. The skier is said to be a 40-year-old Frenchman who regularly travels in the area. He was charged with manslaughter.

The family has a vacation home in the French Alps

“The child was lined up behind the group, and when turning right, the skier who was approaching at high speed tried to avoid it,” says the French lawyer. Sky News.

The 40-year-old man has been remanded in police custody. He faces up to five years in prison. According to the state prosecutor’s office, some witnesses have already been questioned about the crash.