January 19, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Ski collided with the girl on the initial slope – died

Arzu 48 mins ago 2 min read

The girl was in the middle of a ski lesson when the accident happened. (Icon Image)

Have beautiful days in the French Alps. A five-year-old girl from England was learning to ski when she was struck by a man in the early fall. The girl was seriously injured in an accident in Flaine in the Haute-Savoie region of eastern France on Saturday.

The skier, a member of the volunteer fire brigade, provided first aid after the accident, according to the regional daily Le Le Dauphine Libéré. The girl was airlifted to the hospital by helicopter. The injured girl died on the plane.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Corona virus does not cause death in 29% of German govt deaths

9 hours ago Arzu
4 min read

Austria expects a turn

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Chinese postal staff to disinfect packages

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

2 min read

Ski collided with the girl on the initial slope – died

48 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Corona virus does not cause death in 29% of German govt deaths

9 hours ago Arzu
4 min read

Austria expects a turn

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Chinese postal staff to disinfect packages

1 day ago Arzu