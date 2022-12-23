China’s Xi demands from Putin to precisely end the war

Xi Jinping wanted to know from Putin how and when he will end the war in Ukraine. According to insiders, the Kremlin boss immediately provided the necessary answers.
- China wants to know when the war in Ukraine will end, a Putin insider said.
- The required response must be accurate and in writing.
- So Putin immediately sent Dmitry Medvedev to Beijing.
China is considered One of Russia’s few partners The war in Ukraine. The world’s most populous country has imposed no embargo, but it has not supplied arms or other military supplies. So Beijing describes itself as neutral, but it seems so Interest in ending war want
In addition, rulers want Xi Jinping Ukraine knows when the war will end. According to the Telegram account “General SVR”, Xi asked Kremlin leader Putin how and when he planned to end the war. He asked for detailed answers.
Reinforcing the demand, Xi will not call his Russian counterpart again until he has answers. Only then will a possible visit to Moscow be discussed further.
Vladimir Putin According to the demands of “General SVR”. Xi Jinping reacted. He has Dimitri MedvedevHis party leader and vice president of the Security Council were sent to Beijing. Medvedev He actually met Xi on Wednesday And, according to his own reports, he also talked about the war in Ukraine. He also conveyed Putin’s congratulations.
Medvedev I have also sent a letter with necessary replies. Whether Xi sees this as enough will be shown by whether he calls Putin. It writes “General SVR” who claims to have good connections The Kremlin and was reportedly accompanied by Putin’s bodyguards.
Xi’s demands were humiliating for Putin. That’s why he did it MedvedevIm The Kremlin A court jester is considered wise. The Kremlin leader wanted to humiliate Xi by this.
Medvedev He was seen as liberal and pro-Western during his tenure as Prime Minister from 2008 to 2012. In the Ukraine War, he tries to make a name for himself as a hardliner and thus regain more power. Experts believe that his visit to Xi will improve his position.
