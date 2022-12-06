Hunter Biden’s Inside Twitter Files: Elon Musk Promises a Scandal — and Reaps Unexpected Backlash

– Elon Musk promises a scandal — and reaps unexpected backlash Twitter’s new owner has released internal documents that show censorship at the social media company. Anyone who reads it comes to a different conclusion.

Elon Musk is trying to shake up American politics. with mixed results. Photo: Jonathan Newton (The Washington Post via Getty Images)

With two popcorn signs, Elon Musk, like a teenager, began his most popular program on Saturday: a presentation of the Twitter files, internal documents from the last few weeks of the 2020 election campaign”. This is based on data. From Joe Biden’s son’s laptop And he accused him of illegal business ties in Ukraine. The episode sparked conspiracy theories in the media that the US Democrats were colluding to suppress unpleasant issues to rig the election.