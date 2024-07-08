Eyewitness in Kiev: “I saw several strong explosions”

The Russian military attacked the Ukrainian capital Kiev in several waves with rockets. Eyewitness Artem from Kiev reports violent outbursts.

Violent explosions in Kiev on Monday morning.

On Monday morning, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine’s capital, Kiev.

Ukrainian President Zelensky said Russia had targeted five cities with more than 40 missiles.

An eyewitness reported that violence broke out in Kiev.

On Monday morning, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine’s capital, Kiev. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia attacked with ballistic and cruise missiles on Monday. Hypersonic Kinsal missiles, one of the most advanced Russian weapons, were also used.

“Then I saw a very strong second explosion, and then a third explosion.” Eyewitness from Kiev

Artem from Kiev said that after 20 minutes, he heard three explosions. “The first wave was between ten and 10:30 in the morning. I heard an explosion and saw smoke from my high-rise in the center of the city – it sounded like a rocket landing in the distance. Then I saw a very strong second explosion, then a third.”

“We’ve been carefree in Kiev lately”

The Ukrainian president’s office said Russia launched the attack at a time when many people were on the streets of Kiev. The attack comes just before a NATO summit in Washington, which will focus on supporting Ukraine against Russian offensive troops.

Artem says people in Kiev have been carefree lately. “I don’t know what to say. We were carefree in Kiev recently. It’s summer, missiles and no one cares about security. Now, at ten o’clock in the morning, the streets are full of people and cars.”