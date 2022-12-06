Missile launch: Ukrainians show German tanks in action

1/5 Soldiers cheered as the Cheetah tank hit a Russian missile.

An explosion in the sky: A flame, accompanied by clouds of smoke, can be seen falling to the ground from a distance. Soldiers stand in the middle of a wasteland and cheer at the top of their lungs. According to the military, a video posted on Facebook by Ukrainian forces on Monday showed a German-made Gepard anti-aircraft tank shooting down a Russian cruise missile.

“Equipment provided by partners protects Ukrainian skies from terrorists’ cruise missiles,” it said on Facebook. “This time it’s impeccable work by the German Panther. Thanks, Germany.”

Russia launches about 70 missiles

He writes that the authenticity of the video has yet to be independently confirmed “Weld”. An air alert was issued across Ukraine on Monday. The Russians hit Ukraine with dozens of rockets. Ukrainian Air Defense spoke of nearly 70 cruise missiles deployed on Monday. Most of them – more than 60 pieces – can be blocked.

For Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (44), it was “solid proof that terrorism can be defeated”. He says in his daily video message. However, it is still unclear whether the video of the tank operation released on Monday was recorded during the attacks.

Leopard – the fastest of its kind

Ukraine has already received 30 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks from the stock of manufacturer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann. And another delivery is on the way: The federal government announced on Friday that it will send seven more leopards to Ukraine. noise “Spiegel” These are the last models of the weapon system from industrial stocks. It is actually intended to remove them. Since the start of the war, Germany has provided arms and equipment worth almost two billion euros to Ukraine.

The Leopard is a particularly powerful model: it is considered the fastest weapon system of its kind, with its two-cannon turret rotating completely on its own axis in 2.5 seconds. It usually takes less than four seconds to detect and fight an enemy. (pop)