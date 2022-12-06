December 6, 2022

Missile launch: Ukrainians show German tanks in action

Terence Abbott 28 mins ago 2 min read

“Flawless Work”

Ukrainians show German Gebhardt tanks in action

Soldiers Cheer, Ukraine Thanks: A video shows how German Cheetah anti-missiles destroy Russian missiles in Ukrainian skies.

1/5

Soldiers cheered as the Cheetah tank hit a Russian missile.

An explosion in the sky: A flame, accompanied by clouds of smoke, can be seen falling to the ground from a distance. Soldiers stand in the middle of a wasteland and cheer at the top of their lungs. According to the military, a video posted on Facebook by Ukrainian forces on Monday showed a German-made Gepard anti-aircraft tank shooting down a Russian cruise missile.

“Equipment provided by partners protects Ukrainian skies from terrorists’ cruise missiles,” it said on Facebook. “This time it’s impeccable work by the German Panther. Thanks, Germany.”

