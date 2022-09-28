War in Ukraine: First reservists captured – or dead

Putin is mobilizing his reserve men — men going into the Ukraine war unprepared and without a plan. It’s clear to former general Mick Ryan: Not many people survive the first week.

1/11 Australian military expert Mick Ryan commented on the Russian regional mobilization on Twitter.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin (69) called for partial demobilization. His actions are fruitful. “Already 10,000 to 20,000 men have arrived at the front,” Ukrainian government adviser Oleksiy Arestovich told the insideUKR Telegram channel.

Many newcomers lose the battle. The first mobilized are already in Ukrainian captivity. “Forced on September 21st and captured on the 27th. It’s been a tough week,” says one direct victim on Telegram.

Australian military expert Mick Ryan attributes the low morale to poor troop training. “The Russians do not have modern equipment for their people, but also professional training staff,” he writes on Twitter.

“A perfect target for Ukrainian airstrikes”

Personal training is only one part of many Russian challenges. According to the former general, formation of units is also neglected: “Most officers are fighting, in the hospital or dead, and it is impossible to carry out adequate joint training.”

After the mini-training camp, the tough road to the front lies. Russian troops had to cross thousands of kilometers on the front line. Dangerous act. “Anywhere these reinforcements congregate is an ideal target for Ukrainian airstrikes,” Ryan writes.

Putin wants to buy time

Deaths skyrocket. “It is unlikely that many of the conscripts will survive the first week of deployment.” Among other things, it has to do with bad Russian managers. “It is very possible that player integration will be disrupted.”

Tens of thousands more soldiers could be stationed in Ukraine by the end of the year. The war threatens to drag on. Exactly to the taste of Kremlin boss Putin. “He believes that Western governments will eventually tire of supporting Ukraine. His plan to end support through high energy spending and divide Europe with an energy war has so far failed.

According to the former general, partial mobilization would also end in disappointment. He did not believe in a pro-Russian turn. “This will only lead to increased costs on both sides.”