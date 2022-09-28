September 29, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

War in Ukraine: First reservists captured – or dead

Terence Abbott 10 mins ago 2 min read

Putin’s forces of obscenity are becoming cannon fodder

The first reservists were captured – or died

Putin is mobilizing his reserve men — men going into the Ukraine war unprepared and without a plan. It’s clear to former general Mick Ryan: Not many people survive the first week.

1/11

Australian military expert Mick Ryan commented on the Russian regional mobilization on Twitter.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin (69) called for partial demobilization. His actions are fruitful. “Already 10,000 to 20,000 men have arrived at the front,” Ukrainian government adviser Oleksiy Arestovich told the insideUKR Telegram channel.

Many newcomers lose the battle. The first mobilized are already in Ukrainian captivity. “Forced on September 21st and captured on the 27th. It’s been a tough week,” says one direct victim on Telegram.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Ukraine war: She wanted her host boyfriend back

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Because of Putin’s threats? America sends spy planes into the air

2 days ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Putin’s defenders must fight with rusty weapons

3 days ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

War in Ukraine: First reservists captured – or dead

10 mins ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Ukraine war: She wanted her host boyfriend back

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Because of Putin’s threats? America sends spy planes into the air

2 days ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Putin’s defenders must fight with rusty weapons

3 days ago Terence Abbott