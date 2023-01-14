January 14, 2023

A gas pipeline in Lithuania was damaged by an explosion

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read

A gas pipeline in northern Lithuania was damaged in an explosion on Friday. No one was injured. According to the gas network operator, the explosion may be due to technical reasons.

A nearby village was temporarily evacuated after a gas pipeline burst in Lithuania. According to the operating company, initially there were no signs of sabotage, but this possibility is also being carefully investigated.

The explosion did not occur near residential buildings, Amber Grid said. It happened around 5 pm local time, five kilometers from Paswallis town. The nearby village of Valageliai was temporarily evacuated. The fire was extinguished by evening and the people of Valagelia were able to return to their homes.

