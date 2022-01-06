Death by Corona, a former California lawyer

1/5 Upcoming Republican politician and assistant district attorney Kelly Ernby died Sunday Sunday at the age of 46 from Corona.

Kelly Ernby († 46) was an assistant district attorney for Orange County in the US state of California. In addition, he was considered a rising Republican politician. Also: She is vaccinated and has not been vaccinated accordingly.

During a rally in Irvine in early December 2021, he spoke out against compulsory vaccination. “There is nothing more important than our freedom at this time,” he said. According to the “Los Angeles Times” newspaper, he fell ill with corona shortly afterwards – on Sunday he succumbed to the effects of the disease.

The husband intervenes in the discussion

On social media, Kelly Ernby’s death sparked a heated debate between vaccine supporters and opponents. Some supporters mocked his death in the comments section of their Facebook page, including sharing memes.

Opponents of the vaccine, on the other hand, said in comments that he died of a blood clot after the corona vaccine. Her husband, Matthias Ernby, later joined the discussion and clarified: “She has not been vaccinated. That’s the problem. “

The grief is great

Kelly Ernby’s work and party colleagues are upset. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer dedicated a long Twitter thread to him Monday. He called her an “incredibly energetic and passionate lawyer.”

Spitzer wrote that it was a privilege to fight in a good fight with Kelly. “Your curiosity and your glowing light will be lost forever,” he continued.

The corona wave hits the country

The United States is currently being hit by the corona wave. On Monday, authorities reported more than a million new cases – almost twice as many as a week ago.

The previous high was recorded at the end of December with 590,576 new infections, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU) in Baltimore.