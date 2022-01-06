January 6, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Death by Corona, a former California lawyer

Arzu 1 hour ago 2 min read

  • 1/5

    Upcoming Republican politician and assistant district attorney Kelly Ernby died Sunday Sunday at the age of 46 from Corona.

  • 2/5

    She repeatedly spoke out against the vaccine. Here: Vaccine protesters at a rally in New York.

  • 4/5

    Kelly Ernby was not vaccinated. According to her husband, it was her malfunction.

  • 5/5

    The United States is currently being hit by the Corona wave. More than a million new cases were reported on Monday.

Kelly Ernby († 46) was an assistant district attorney for Orange County in the US state of California. In addition, he was considered a rising Republican politician. Also: She is vaccinated and has not been vaccinated accordingly.

During a rally in Irvine in early December 2021, he spoke out against compulsory vaccination. “There is nothing more important than our freedom at this time,” he said. According to the “Los Angeles Times” newspaper, he fell ill with corona shortly afterwards – on Sunday he succumbed to the effects of the disease.

See also  The number of new epidemics in France is also increasing "at lightning speed"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The fake policeman sends from the center those who want to be vaccinated

9 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

The boy (9) gets corona eye and becomes almost blind

17 hours ago Arzu
6 min read

The eruption after isolation and trials – how the corona came to Antarctica – and what hope there is in it

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

2 min read

Death by Corona, a former California lawyer

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

The fake policeman sends from the center those who want to be vaccinated

9 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

The boy (9) gets corona eye and becomes almost blind

17 hours ago Arzu
6 min read

The eruption after isolation and trials – how the corona came to Antarctica – and what hope there is in it

1 day ago Arzu