August 28, 2022

Eight mansions have been built for Kim Jong Un

Terence Abbott

To confuse the killers

Kim Jong-un had built eight mansions in succession

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un had built eight new luxury villas in succession as a security measure. In the West, it is considered a sign of paranoia.

I fear an assassination attempt: North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

North Korea is considered to be the most isolated country in the world. Dictator Kim Jong-un (38) ensures that his people cannot be deliberately influenced by foreign countries. Among other things, he wants to prevent uprisings and rebellions.

Despite all the measures, the ruler, who went to school in Switzerland, apparently does not feel secure enough: Kim Jong-un recently built eight villas, all of which are adjacent to each other. Like the online platform, he wants to prevent potential killers from knowing what property he’s on Recently reported.

