Eight mansions have been built for Kim Jong Un

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un had built eight new luxury villas in succession as a security measure. In the West, it is considered a sign of paranoia.

1/7 I fear an assassination attempt: North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

North Korea is considered to be the most isolated country in the world. Dictator Kim Jong-un (38) ensures that his people cannot be deliberately influenced by foreign countries. Among other things, he wants to prevent uprisings and rebellions.

Despite all the measures, the ruler, who went to school in Switzerland, apparently does not feel secure enough: Kim Jong-un recently built eight villas, all of which are adjacent to each other. Like the online platform, he wants to prevent potential killers from knowing what property he’s on Recently reported.

Party headquarters in the same quarter

All eight buildings are built in an area known as the Forbidden City in Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea. It is also the headquarters of the Workers’ Party of which Kim Jong-un is the leader. The entire district is surrounded by walls and guarded by security forces, which also gives it its special name.

In the West, the construction of villas is seen as another sign of the North Korean leader’s paranoia. Accordingly, he feared the overthrow of power in his own country. Kim Jong-un reportedly executed members of his own family for this.

Residents have major problems

Although the dictator probably spent a lot of money building eight luxury villas, the residents of his country have bigger problems. Many people do not have basic needs like water, electricity and food.

Even the Corona pandemic has not left the country isolated. The country initially said no infections had been recorded. However, in mid-May, the first coronavirus cases were reported. According to its own data, there have since been 4.8 million cases and 74 deaths. A few weeks ago, North Korea officially announced that the epidemic was over. (obf)