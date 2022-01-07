January 7, 2022

Capitol storm year Republicans: “We are not ashamed of anything”

Arzu 13 mins ago 2 min read

    Republican MP Matt Gates – here with his colleague Marjorie Taylor Green – says of Capitol Storm: “We’re not ashamed of anything.”

    Together with Republican Marjorie Taylor Green, one reiterates that one is “proud” of the work done on January 6, 2021.

    The same was true of Republican Lindsay Graham a year ago. Now he is criticizing Pitani as “a shameful politicization of January 6”.

    In 2021, Graham blamed Trump for the attack and sought to distance himself from the then president.

Selena Youchner from Washington

The world remembers the Capital storm on January 6, 2021, and remembers the victims. President of the United States Joe Biden (78) directly attacked former President Donald Trump (75) – accusing him. But some Republicans are using Memorial Day to downplay the bloody attack on American democracy.

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, 43, describes the attack aloud “Politics” Capitol “Christmas” to media organizations and Democrats based in Washington, DC and New York. He said he would not look at the coverage of the day because he considered it “disgusting”.

