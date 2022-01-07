Capitol storm year Republicans: “We are not ashamed of anything”

1/8 Republican MP Matt Gates – here with his colleague Marjorie Taylor Green – says of Capitol Storm: “We’re not ashamed of anything.”

Selena Youchner from Washington

The world remembers the Capital storm on January 6, 2021, and remembers the victims. President of the United States Joe Biden (78) directly attacked former President Donald Trump (75) – accusing him. But some Republicans are using Memorial Day to downplay the bloody attack on American democracy.

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, 43, describes the attack aloud “Politics” Capitol “Christmas” to media organizations and Democrats based in Washington, DC and New York. He said he would not look at the coverage of the day because he considered it “disgusting”.

Comparing 9/11 is a “shame” for Capitol Strikers

Commenting on the commemorations organized by spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi, 81, she said: “I do not expect anything good from what Pelosi and his gang do.

Vice President Kamala Harris, 57, said in her memorial address that January 6, the attack on Pearl Harbor and the September 11, 2001 attacks would go down in American history. Ron DeSanthi’s comment: Comparing the riots to the September 11 attacks was “an insult to the people who went into these buildings.”

“We are not ashamed of anything”

39-year-old Republican MP Matt Gates said aloud “Mountain” When former Trump adviser Stephen Bonan (68) appeared on the podcast on January 6: “We are not ashamed of anything.”

He says we are proud of the work we did on January 6 to present reasonable arguments for the fairness of the election. On his page: US MP Marjorie Taylor Green (47), a Republican a few days ago Banned for revealing conspiracy theories on Twitter.

Five people were killed and 140 police officers were injured in an attack on the US capital a year ago. Four Capitol police officers were killed in the months following the attack.

Only Democrats attended the commemoration at the US Congress. Only two major Republicans appeared. Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, 80, and his daughter, MP, Liz Cheney, 55.

Lindsay Graham is moving away from the anti-Trump trend

Republican Senator Lindsay Graham, 66, was outraged by Biden’s speech. He criticized the US president on Twitter for calling his “January 6 a shameful politicization.” In his speech, Biden blamed Trump for what happened.

Graham’s expression in this way is a departure from the lesson he took a year ago.