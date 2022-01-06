The fake policeman sends from the center those who want to be vaccinated

A man in a police uniform sends people waiting in front of a vaccination center against coronavirus in Bavaria. The real police are now looking for the fake cop.
- A fake police officer sent several people from a vaccination center in Bavaria.
- The real police are now looking for him and expecting evidence from witnesses.
A fake police officer misbehaves in front of a vaccination center in Bavaria. Rainer Loch, head of actual police operations, confirmed to “D-Online” that the man sent people approximately from the vaccination center. They would have been waiting there to be vaccinated against the corona virus.
Who was in a police uniform I first pointed out the fate of the distance to the people several times in front of the townhall in Wystach. Then he sent many who were waiting. He was exposed when a woman complained to the vaccination team.
“This is definitely not an officer in our field,” says Raynor Lutch. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post Falsely reported as police officers To. But he apparently wanted to stop being vaccinated against the corona virus.
The real police from Viechtach are now looking for that person and expecting the help of witnesses. But no evidence of the man’s identity is yet available.
