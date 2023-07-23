Curricula on slavery: In the future, Florida schools must reduce slavery

– Slavery to be Played in Florida Schools in the Future The Florida school board believes that students need to know that slaves also benefited from forced labor. It’s the latest provocation from the administration of Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis.

He’s just talking about the facts, says Florida Governor Ron DeSantis: For example, slaves also learned a trade as blacksmiths. Photo: Sean Rayford (AP)

It’s the kind of footnote that raises most questions about how the history of slavery is taught in Florida’s schools. The American State Council of Education has decided on new learning objectives. In a “clarification” in the document, children should not only learn what slaves are supposed to do. But the enslaved acquired skills that “they could, in some cases, use for their own benefit.”

Florida’s children need to learn that slavery had its positive side for the more than 12 million Africans who were traded as commodities in the brutal Atlantic trade that became a pillar of industrialization and capitalism.

“Slavery means rape. She meant torture. It refers to the taking away of children from their mothers.” Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States

Kamala Harris hastily organized an event in Florida where the US Vice President, who has Indo-Jamaican roots, explained the reality of slavery. ‘It means rape. She meant torture. “It means taking children away from their mothers,” Harris said.

Allegation of “whitewashed” history

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis On the other hand, he also defended the goals of learning as a Republican candidate for the presidency of the United States. They had all the hard episodes, but the children also had to learn, for example, the enslaved blacksmith “made things in his birth”. The truth is, these are all based on facts.

Now, of course, there are examples of slaves using their craft for their own ends. Blacks in particular sometimes worked on their own account in addition to forced labor. A slave named Gabriel is documented forging swords in Richmond for a slave rebellion in Virginia. The uprising failed and Gabriel was executed in 1800. Such examples are taught in schools.

Ron DeSantis hypocritically argues that it’s all about the facts. Since taking office He deliberately incites racismBy, among others, The Focus of the lesson Changes at all levels of education and “White Wash”, say its critics. The new learning goals are based on legislation passed last year by Republicans in the Sunshine State Legislature: Lessons must not instill guilt in students because of the color of their skin.

Florida wants to protect white children

Or, to put it more bluntly, white school kids shouldn’t feel uncomfortable hearing what white people did to mostly enslaved people, almost all black people, in the past. As a law against vigilantism It made headlines, hailed by Ron DeSantis as a deterrent against extreme leftist, i.e. “woke” ideas. Critics see this as blindingly anti-Enlightenment thinking. As a result of a similar law, public universities were required to submit a list of all offerings on racism, diversity, and inclusion — content that was restricted from being taught. Professors who teach too critically are threatened with dismissal.

None of this is consistent with the darkest chapters in America’s history. The effects of centuries of oppression still weigh heavily on the 13.6 percent of the population who identify as African-American, all of whom are descendants of former slaves. For example, they earn half as much as whites and have six times less wealth.

Ron DeSantis, meanwhile, is more concerned about his presence on the ballot Donald Trump is behind Behind, the favorite among the Republican presidential candidates. He now wants to resume his campaign with provocations. Racial debates are great for mobilizing voters. For DeSantis, the controversy over the country’s brutal history has only positive sides.

How Florida Fuels Racism

Well, America? – Tages-Anzeiger’s USA podcast

Fabian Fellman He has been writing on political issues for over 20 years. Since summer 2021, the political scientist has been reporting as a USA correspondent from Washington, DC. More info @fabian_fellmann

Did you find the mistake? Report now.