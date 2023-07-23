Holidays in Greece are dangerous! Here it is particularly violent

Enjoy a dream summer in the Mediterranean – this is the plan of many tourists who book holidays in Greece. Summer, beaches, good food, full plan. However, travel to the southern European country currently poses a major risk.

Because we can’t talk about the balmy temperatures of July now. The temperature has been above 40 degrees for the past few days. Not only is it physically exhausting for locals and tourists alike – nature also groans under the heat. It has dangerous consequences.

++ Vacation in Greece: Germans experience horror! Suddenly her life is in danger ++

Holidays in Greece: Forest fire risk

Scorching summer heat, little rain, dry soil and vegetation – unfortunately the perfect conditions for devastating forest fires. Greece is currently battling huge seas of flames in several popular holiday destinations.

Fires have broken out in several areas around the Greek capital Athens since Monday (July 17). Residents in the east of the city have already had to leave their homes, and more than 1,000 children have been brought safely from a summer camp.

Forest fires around Athens Photo: Petros Gianakouris/AP

The flames are burning west of Athens – in areas that are in high demand by many tourists due to the popular bathing resorts (Lakonisi, Anavissos and Saronida).

Alarm also in Crete and Rhodes

The situation is also tense on the popular holiday islands of Crete and Rhodes. There are currently “only” fire danger warnings in Crete, with emergency services in Rhodes already having to put out the flames.

Anyone vacationing in these places should always find out about the current wildfire situation. According to the “Reisereporter” portal, authorities may also evacuate tourist spots as a precautionary measure in case of a related alert situation.