1/4 Wladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron for Lacher.

2/4 Der russische Machthaber …



4/4 … and the franchisee Prosident sitzen an einim official tiffen …

Frankreichs President Emmanuel Macron (44) has a very interesting story about Statchef Vladimir Putin (69) in Moscow, the most popular Ukrainian-Konfliks ezestaste. To find out more about Frage in w ntzliche Antwort »fierce russland and europa in Europe, you must visit Krieg’s Werden Werner, Sagte Macron am Montagnchmittag zum Auftakt des Gesprächs. Er hoffe, ein «Dieskalation» in Gang setzen zu knnen.

Put lobte seeresses the franchiseen official, «the Frage in Sicherheit in Europe» zu bentworten and «the Kris im sdosten in Ukraine beizulegen.

Bild search for Schmunzler

Interview with Macron in the Macron in Macron in einim interview with the Journal of Dimanche Hervorgehoben, Dass Russlands Ziel, the nearest Ukrainian »sei, vielmehr streem mosque new new Sicherheitsabkommen in the West.

Fir Schmunzler sorgt dabei vor allem ein official bild der biden president. Sign up for Macron and Putin’s site as an einim recipient. On Twitter, the photo went viral. «Wie gross bitte is this Tisch», fragt etwa portal «Politics for UK.

Auch uber migliche kommunikationsprobleme wird gewitzelt.

Politics Ian Bremmer mein, the Grosse Distance sei sicherlich au the Corona-Massnahmen check.

Angst vor Angriff noch immer gross

Moskau hatch my western version of Angaben in the monotonous version of the Russian and Belarusian Greens zur Ukrainian insignia with more than 100,000 Soldatan zoos. Die schrtt in Ukraine wie auch bee recent in West Sorge, das russland einen Angriff au das Nachbarland vorbeeriten kontante.