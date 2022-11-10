China’s military wants to prepare for war

1/6 President Xi Jinping wants to supply military weapons to China.

Diplomatic tensions between China and Taiwan continue to rise. It is no secret that China views the breakaway island state as its own territory and wants to retake the island militarily. It was in August that he became concerned The visit of America’s top politician Nancy Pelosi (82) was almost for an extension.

Now Chinese President Xi Jinping (69) has ordered a massive military build-up. The situation is increasingly volatile and uncertain, Xi Jinping said on state broadcaster CCTV on Tuesday. Therefore, the People’s Republic will “extensively strengthen military training and war preparations”.

A floating colossus was built

Army should be prepared for any possible war, said G. The declared goal: by 2027, its own military should be in no way inferior to that of class enemy America. China has flexed its muscles over Taiwan in recent weeks, with the superpower appearing off the island’s coast with helicopters and ships.

Meanwhile, China is already expanding its arsenal. In the spring, the military opened the first mega-aircraft carrier “Fujian”. It is considered one of the most advanced aircraft carriers. Among other things, “Fujian” is the first Chinese ship to have a modern electromagnetic missile launcher for combat aircraft.

Critical control over trade routes

America’s secret service CIA believes that sooner or later there will be a war between China and Taiwan. China’s ruler Xi has threatened that “reunification” between the island and mainland China will happen “within this generation”.

If Taiwan is captured, China will have extensive control over trade routes in the Pacific Ocean. However, Taiwan is also the world’s most important computer chip maker. If production stops on the island, production will also stop on the western side. (jis)