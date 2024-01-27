Viral Tik Tok Video: Couple Alone in 5 Star Resort

Dream Vacation in Los Cabos: An American couple checks into a 5-star all-inclusive resort – only to realize they're there alone.

Not only did the couple have their own restaurants and private beach, but no one else disturbed the peace and quiet of the pool.

Cameron, an entrepreneur from Utah, USA, and his wife are expecting a baby. The two flew to Los Cabos, Mexico to enjoy one last vacation. There they booked rooms at The Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos, a new hotel with “world-class service.” So far, so ordinary. But once they arrive, the couple notices something they didn't expect.

A surprise awaits Cameron and his wife at their luxury hotel. Tiktok

As Cameron shows in many TikTok videos, he and his wife are the only guests in the big hotel. His first video, in which he walked into an empty resort and shared this surreal experience, has so far been viewed 6.6 million times. “It was funny at first, but now it feels like an episode of Black Mirror,” he says.

No guests, but lots of staff

No more guests for the coming days. According to Cameron, on the first day the couple saw an older couple having dinner and a younger couple having breakfast, and then no one else. Not even when entrepreneurs are actively looking for signs of life from other guests.

“Every time I see someone who's not wearing a white uniform, I get a little excited. It should only be realized that it is a craftsman working at home. “It was great at first, but not anymore,” Cameron adds in the video. Only two people participate in activities at the resort, enjoy the restaurant and private beach.

Who pays for it?

The children's playground is also empty and abandoned, which is a bit scary for Cameron. The young man from Utah also offers financial tips for survival, at one point questioning the hotel's profitability: “How does the hotel pay for the lights? How come the fireplace burns day and night just for us? Who is paying for all this?”

After the videos went viral on TikTok, comments are wondering why the hotel is empty. Some interpretations are absurd, with someone suggesting that the couple may be in an alternate reality. More opportunities: Mid-January is not the peak travel season.

A memorable farewell

The “New York Post” asked the hotel: “Regardless of the number of guests, the Velas Resort is always 100 percent open,” explains Melissa Weisenbaker, the hotel's media spokeswoman. “We have three staff members per guest, which is the exact opposite of many hotels.”

By the way, the hotel did not miss the fact that the lack of guests has become a topic of conversation on the Internet. When Cameron and his wife said goodbye, they were greeted by all the hotel staff – even a band played for them.