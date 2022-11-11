Farmer Hans falls in love with Olga, the wife of farmer Carl

Jack of all trades Hans from the movie “Farmer, Single, Searching…” doesn’t find much love in his farm week. But the grass is a little greener on the other side of the fence. The Spirit Farmer is actually flirting with Olga, the wife of Farmer Karl.

Farmer Hans (67) has already finished his farm week. The farmer, who seems to have leased a good mood for himself, finds no great love for waiting girl Pia (63). But, as the articulate pensioner revealed in an interview with Bligh, his participation in “Bauer, single, sucht…” was crowned with success.

“It was in a meeting with other farmers and waiting women. The men wait on Saturday and the women on Sunday. But some were there the day before, including Olga, Carl’s lady-in-waiting.”

Breakfast together

In the evening at a restaurant, a German living in Spain approached Appenzeller and spoke to him. They loved each other and forgot about time: “We sat together for a long time. Even the restaurant was closed.”

Olga (40) asks to see Hans again. “The next morning she asked me if we wanted to have breakfast together.” But the farmer laughs that it’s not an immoral offer. “We slept in separate rooms at the hotel, and of course we’re in order!”

Sparks flew

“Bauer, Single, Shut…” One of the directors saw sparks fly between Hans and Olga. “He told me we were a lovely couple, so I went to see them in Malaga after the show. We had a great time.”

When asked what he likes about Karl’s lady-in-waiting, farmer Karl quickly answers – with his own expression: “Well, everything! Olga is a classy Wibli! It’s not easy to find a girl like that again.”

Hans did not want to reveal whether there were sparks between him and Olga. But he can reveal this much: “I could well imagine living in Malaga.”