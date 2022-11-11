November 11, 2022

Farmer Hans falls in love with Olga, the wife of farmer Carl

Terence Abbott 8 mins ago 2 min read

Are you in love with Karlin Olga?

Farmer Hans snatches the lady-in-waiting from his rival

Jack of all trades Hans from the movie “Farmer, Single, Searching…” doesn’t find much love in his farm week. But the grass is a little greener on the other side of the fence. The Spirit Farmer is actually flirting with Olga, the wife of Farmer Karl.

Farmer Hans ends his farm week without butterflies in his stomach.

Farmer Hans (67) has already finished his farm week. The farmer, who seems to have leased a good mood for himself, finds no great love for waiting girl Pia (63). But, as the articulate pensioner revealed in an interview with Bligh, his participation in “Bauer, single, sucht…” was crowned with success.

“It was in a meeting with other farmers and waiting women. The men wait on Saturday and the women on Sunday. But some were there the day before, including Olga, Carl’s lady-in-waiting.”

