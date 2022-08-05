August 8, 2022

France introduces sustainable eco-stickers

The French environmental scene from clean to dirty

Type 0 (Green):

All zero-emission vehicles, e.g. B. Electric or Hydrogen Vehicles

Cat 1 (Lila):

Vehicles powered by natural gas or LPG and hybrid vehicles

Motorcycles:

  • Euro 4/first registration from 01/01/2017

Cars, mobile homes and light commercial vehicles under 3.5 d:

  • Petrol: Euro 5 and 6/First registration from 01/01/2011
  • Truck: Euro 6/first registration from 01/01/2014

the ground 2 (Gelph):

Motorcycles:

  • Euro 3/First registration from 01/01/2007 to 12/31/2016 (till 12/31/2017 for mopeds)

Cars, mobile homes and light vehicles under 3.5 tonnes:

  • Petrol: Euro 4/first registration between 1/12/2006 and 31/12/2010
  • Diesel: Euro 5 and 6/First registration from 01/01/2011

Trucks, buses and mobile homes over 3.5t:

  • Petrol: Euro 5/first registration from 10/01/2009 to 12/31/2013
  • Diesel: Euro 6/first registration from 01/01/2014

Cat 3 (Orange)

Motorcycles:

  • Euro 2/first registration from 07/01/2004 to 12/31/2006

Cars, mobile homes and light commercial vehicles under 3.5 d:

  • Petrol: Euro 2 and 3/first registration between 01/01/1997 and 31/12/2005
  • Diesel: Euro 4/first registration between 01/01/2006 and 31/12/2010

Trucks, buses and mobile homes over 3.5t:

  • Petrol: Euro 3 and 4/first registration between 1/10/2001 and 30/9/2009
  • Diesel: Euro 5/first registration between 10/01/2009 and 12/31/2013

Cat 4 (Rot-Brown)

Motorcycles:

  • Without Euro Standard/First Registration 06/01/2000 to 06/30/2004

Cars, mobile homes and light commercial vehicles under 3.5 d:

  • Diesel: Euro 3/first registration between 01/01/2001 and 31/12/2005

Trucks, buses and mobile homes over 3.5t:

  • Diesel: Euro 4/first registration between 10/01/2006 and 09/30/2009

Cat. 5 (grey)

Cars, mobile homes and light commercial vehicles under 3.5 d:

  • Diesel: Euro 2/first registration between 01/01/1997 and 31/12/2000

Trucks, buses and mobile homes over 3.5t:

  • Diesel: Euro 3/first registration between 01/10/2001 and 30/09/2006
No eco-sticker received:

Motorcycles:

  • Euro standard and without first registration before 06/01/2000

Cars, mobile homes and commercial vehicles under 3.5 tonnes:

  • Euro 1 or without Euro standard and 01/01/1997 (car) or 10/01/1997 (light commercial vehicles)

Trucks, buses and mobile homes over 3.5t:

  • Euro 1, 2 or without Euro standard and first registration before 10/01/2001

