Germany: 2G plus rule in gastronomy

Beer will soon be available only to those who follow the 2G Plus rule in Germany.

On Friday, President Olaf Scholes (SPD) and the federal states decided that those vaccinated and rescued should show a daily negative corona test or booster vaccine to gain access.

In addition, the isolation of persons involved and the isolation of victims are shortened and simplified. As a result, those involved may be exempted from isolation if they have received the booster vaccine, have been newly vaccinated twice, have been vaccinated, and have recently recovered. For everyone else, isolation or isolation usually ends after ten days.

Affected and contacted individuals can have a “free trial” after seven days with a PCR test or a certified rapid antigen test certified. This should ensure the ability to work on critical infrastructure, for example the health department, police or fire department.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) officially announced an increase in the number of morning events in seven days across the country. It said the value of new infections per 100,000 citizens was 303.4 per week. The value has been increasing day by day since the end of December, however RKI continues to anticipate that new infections will be less likely to be recorded due to fewer tests and reports during the holidays and vacations.