January 7, 2022

Germany: 2G plus rule in gastronomy

Arzu

Beer will soon be available only to those who follow the 2G Plus rule in Germany.

On Friday, President Olaf Scholes (SPD) and the federal states decided that those vaccinated and rescued should show a daily negative corona test or booster vaccine to gain access.

In addition, the isolation of persons involved and the isolation of victims are shortened and simplified. As a result, those involved may be exempted from isolation if they have received the booster vaccine, have been newly vaccinated twice, have been vaccinated, and have recently recovered. For everyone else, isolation or isolation usually ends after ten days.

