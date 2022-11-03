November 3, 2022

Biden is fighting against becoming a lame duck

Joe Biden is calling on Americans to vote.

Six days before the US congressional elections, US President Joe Biden (79) warned of a growing threat to democracy in the US. He gave a ghostly call to voters to vote on November 8.

“In a normal year, we don’t face the question of whether our vote protects or endangers democracy,” the US president said. “But this year we…” Biden spoke at a Democratic campaign event in Washington on Wednesday evening (local time).

