Biden is fighting against becoming a lame duck

Six days before the US congressional elections, US President Joe Biden (79) warned of a growing threat to democracy in the US. He gave a ghostly call to voters to vote on November 8.

“In a normal year, we don’t face the question of whether our vote protects or endangers democracy,” the US president said. “But this year we…” Biden spoke at a Democratic campaign event in Washington on Wednesday evening (local time).

Results may be blocked

For Biden, the election is very important. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate are up for grabs in next week’s midterm elections in the United States. Governorship elections are also held in many states.

Biden threatens to be a “lame duck.” That’s what you call a president of the United States without a handle. Because if the Democrats lose too many seats in the House of Representatives, the Republicans can block any results. In the next two years, Biden will have less decision-making power.

A continuing assault on democracy

In his speech, Biden pointed out that next Tuesday’s election will be the first since violent supporters of former President Donald Trump, 76, stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. “I want to say that the attack on our democracy ended that day. But I can’t do that,” he said.

In the upcoming US elections, candidates at all levels are running for office, “not willing to commit themselves to accepting the results of the elections in which they participate.”

A direct attack on Trump

Biden, who has always emphasized the importance of compromise and cooperation across party lines, has recently sharpened his rhetoric and attacked Trump and his supporters more directly than ever before. In a September speech in Philadelphia, he called on Americans to take a stand “against extremism” in the midterm elections. Trump and so-called MAGA Republicans stand for an extremism that threatens the foundations of the Republic. MAGA stands for “Make America Great Again,” Trump’s previous campaign slogan.

In his speech Wednesday, Biden said MAGA Republicans are a minority but a “power center” in the Republican Party. Their false claims about a “stolen 2020 election” have led to an alarming increase in politically motivated violence in the United States.

Political violence is on the rise

Last Friday, Biden described the violent attack on the 82-year-old husband of top Democrat Nancy Pelosi, 82. The culprit followed the powerful Democrat but did not find her during the attack.

“This movement is trying to succeed where it failed in 2020 to crush voter rights and subvert the election system itself,” Biden said. He called on candidates who rejected the 2020 election results to accept the results of the upcoming mid-term elections.

“This struggle we are in now is a struggle for democracy, a struggle for dignity and respect, a struggle for prosperity and progress. This is a battle for America’s soul,” Biden said.