Flights to Russia are growing

Due to Western sanctions, there are only 35 air connections from Russia. But a Russian newspaper reports that the traffic is increasing. However, foreign airlines in particular will benefit from this.

Despite all the restrictions, flights to and from Russia are growing. This is despite the fact that practically all Western airlines have suspended their flights to the warring country.

Because Russians can still fly to 35 countries. For example Ethiopia, China, Israel, Maldives, United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka or Turkey. On the contrary, flights still fly from these places to Moscow, St. Petersburg and other Russian cities.

Despite the war, this business is booming Aviatikportal Aerotelegraph.ch, Based on a report by Russian pro-government newspaper Izvestia. From January to September 2022, the number of passengers rose to 21.7 million – an increase of 11 percent.

However, the paper admits that this is mainly due to the catch-up effect of Corona. Passenger numbers in Europe increased by 20 percent during this period.

Another drop of bitterness for Russia: flights are now mainly operated by foreign companies. They have carried 8.7 million passengers to and from Russia so far this year. Last year it was 4 lakh. On the other hand, the number of passengers of Russian airlines decreased to 13 million. It is minus 16 percent. (pbe)