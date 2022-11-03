November 3, 2022

Flights to Russia are growing

Terence Abbott 12 mins ago 2 min read

Despite economic sanctions due to the war in Ukraine

Outside of Europe, flights to Russia are growing

Due to Western sanctions, there are only 35 air connections from Russia. But a Russian newspaper reports that the traffic is increasing. However, foreign airlines in particular will benefit from this.

Despite the sanctions, flights to and from Russia have not experienced any slowdown.

Despite all the restrictions, flights to and from Russia are growing. This is despite the fact that practically all Western airlines have suspended their flights to the warring country.

Because Russians can still fly to 35 countries. For example Ethiopia, China, Israel, Maldives, United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka or Turkey. On the contrary, flights still fly from these places to Moscow, St. Petersburg and other Russian cities.

