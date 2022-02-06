February 6, 2022

BERLIN: A 17-year-old unarmed man was attacked on a tram

    A 17-year-old man was attacked in hospital after riding a tram in Berlin.

    Apparently she refused to wear the mask.

    It will be as mandatory on public transport as it is in Switzerland.

A 17-year-old man was brutally assaulted in Berlin on Saturday evening. Several men allegedly assaulted the teenager at the hospital for refusing to wear a mask on the tram. “Focus Online” Reported.

The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a police station in Berlin, according to Berlin police. According to previous knowledge, the 17-year-old reportedly refused to wear the safety mask recommended for public transportation. Then there was a mouth dispute.

