BERLIN: A 17-year-old unarmed man was attacked on a tram

A 17-year-old man was brutally assaulted in Berlin on Saturday evening. Several men allegedly assaulted the teenager at the hospital for refusing to wear a mask on the tram. “Focus Online” Reported.
The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a police station in Berlin, according to Berlin police. According to previous knowledge, the 17-year-old reportedly refused to wear the safety mask recommended for public transportation. Then there was a mouth dispute.
When the woman left the tram at the Griffswalter Strauss stop, six people got off with her. According to the young woman’s explanation, those around her then grabbed him and kicked him.
Arguments have also taken place in Switzerland
During the fight, the woman, who refused to wear a mask, was critically injured and taken to hospital. Police, meanwhile, are expected to make three arrests, aged 42, 44 and 51. All three deny the allegations.
In Switzerland, too, there are already disputes and even brutal fights over the obligation to wear a mask on public transport. At Opfikon ZH, the two fought over missing masks last spring. Eventually, even blood flowed from a brutal intervention.
An intercity train from Zurich to Bern was attacked in late December. A man attacks a woman. This is obvious Due to controversy over corona activities. (Said)
