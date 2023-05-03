Belgrade: Student (14) shot in history class – nine dead

Belgrade Student (14) shooting in history class – nine dead Nine people, including eight children, were killed in an attack on a school in Belgrade, according to police. A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion. Updated 3. May 2023, 12:01

A shooting took place at a school in Belgrade on Wednesday morning.

There was a shooting at a school in Belgrade.

Police say nine people died.

At least seven children were injured, some of them critically.

A shooting took place at a school in Belgrade, Serbia on Wednesday morning. The Ministry of Home Affairs said that the police have arrested the gun-wielding suspect. It said the shots were fired from his father’s pistol. According to police, eight children and a security guard were killed. The accused, a class seven student, allegedly opened fire on students and school staff.

The “nova.rs” news website, citing unnamed sources, said the accused entered the class during a history class and shot the students dead. Emergency services moved in with a large team, including eight rescue teams. As reported by the media, police cordoned off a large area. A bag containing weapons, ammunition and Molotov cocktails was also reportedly found at the crime scene. It is not certain whether it belongs to the arrested accused.

“My baby ran out”

According to “nova.rs”, there are at least seven children in the emergency room. A child has severe head injuries and is in mortal danger. Others are in intensive care. A girl’s father says: “My daughter was in this class, she was in the classroom, and this boy fired the first shot at the teacher, then he started shooting the children under the desk, and my child ran out. ” The girl describes the perpetrator as a good student.

A high school is located near the primary school. Parents of students have been asked not to send their children to school today. Lessons are conducted online.

What do you know about the criminal?

According to the news portal, it is 14 years old. School records show that he participated in several school competitions, including several math competitions. Last year, the 14-year-old placed third in the city history contest.

He has received many accolades. Students describe him as quiet and withdrawn, not a problem child. “He has no motive,” says the children.

(DPA/fur/jar)