Maddie McCann missing for 16 years: Parents report

16th Anniversary Maddie McCann’s parents released a new statement on Facebook On May 3, 2007, three-year-old Madeleine McCann disappeared from a holiday resort in Portugal. The parents still don’t know what happened to their daughter. Published 3. May 2023, 19:43

Kate and Gerry McCann Kate released a statement on Facebook on the 16th anniversary of their daughter Maddy’s disappearance. imago/GlobalImages Madeleine, who was three years old when she disappeared from a resort in Praia da Luz, Portugal, would be in her 20s today. VQH “It’s hard to find the words to describe how we feel,” Maddy’s parents said. “The police investigation continues and we await a breakthrough.” imago/CardonPress The pair uploaded a poem titled “Contradiction” by Clare Boland, which “moves us deeply”. imago images/ZUMA Press

The fate of then-three-year-old Madeleine McCann remained unclear for 16 years.

Maddie’s parents released a statement on Facebook to commemorate the tragic anniversary.

The couple hopes the investigation will make progress.

die Madeleine McCann’s parents “They look forward to a breakthrough,” they said in a new statement marking the 16th anniversary of their daughter Maddy’s disappearance. Kate and Gerry McCann said Maddie is “still greatly missed”. At the same time, they have not given up hope of seeing their daughter again.

In a post on the official Find Madeleine campaign Facebook page, the UK pair wrote: “Still missing… still sorely missed.”

“It’s hard to find the words”

“It’s hard to find the words to describe how we feel,” Maddy’s parents said. “The police investigation is ongoing and we are waiting for a breakthrough. Thanks to everyone for their support – it really helps.”

The pair uploaded a poem titled “Contradiction” by Clare Boland, which “moves us deeply”. Madeleine, who was three years old when she disappeared from a resort in Praia da Luz, Portugal, would be in her 20s today. The couple always believed that Madeleine would be alive.

A German citizen with a criminal record for sex crimes Christian Bruckner is considered the prime suspect In the case of Madeleine McCann. In a letter from prison, he confessed to several crimes. However, in Maddy’s case, he maintains his innocence.

