May 3, 2023

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Maddie McCann missing for 16 years: Parents report

Terence Abbott 29 mins ago 2 min read

16th Anniversary

Maddie McCann’s parents released a new statement on Facebook

On May 3, 2007, three-year-old Madeleine McCann disappeared from a holiday resort in Portugal. The parents still don’t know what happened to their daughter.

Published

Kate and Gerry McCann Kate released a statement on Facebook on the 16th anniversary of their daughter Maddy’s disappearance.

imago/GlobalImages

  • The fate of then-three-year-old Madeleine McCann remained unclear for 16 years.

  • Maddie’s parents released a statement on Facebook to commemorate the tragic anniversary.

  • The couple hopes the investigation will make progress.

die Madeleine McCann’s parents “They look forward to a breakthrough,” they said in a new statement marking the 16th anniversary of their daughter Maddy’s disappearance. Kate and Gerry McCann said Maddie is “still greatly missed”. At the same time, they have not given up hope of seeing their daughter again.

In a post on the official Find Madeleine campaign Facebook page, the UK pair wrote: “Still missing… still sorely missed.”

“It’s hard to find the words”

“It’s hard to find the words to describe how we feel,” Maddy’s parents said. “The police investigation is ongoing and we are waiting for a breakthrough. Thanks to everyone for their support – it really helps.”

See also  Illerkirchberg: Local politics after the knife attack in review

The pair uploaded a poem titled “Contradiction” by Clare Boland, which “moves us deeply”. Madeleine, who was three years old when she disappeared from a resort in Praia da Luz, Portugal, would be in her 20s today. The couple always believed that Madeleine would be alive.

A German citizen with a criminal record for sex crimes Christian Bruckner is considered the prime suspect In the case of Madeleine McCann. In a letter from prison, he confessed to several crimes. However, in Maddy’s case, he maintains his innocence.

Are you moaning or laments Someone you know

You can find help here:

Hand givenConcern Hotline, Tel. 143

Seelsorge.netProvide Reformed and Catholic churches

Muslim pastoral care, Tel. 043 205 21 29

Jewish Welfare, [email protected]

Lifewith.chFor affected siblings

Association Familientrauerbegleitung.ch

Rainbow Switzerland AssociationHelp for bereaved families

Support groups

For the youthCounseling for Children and Youth, Tel. 147

to old ageCounseling the elderly in difficult life situations

Stay up-to-date on your favorite topics and never miss news on current world events with daily updates.
Get the most important information direct to your inbox every day.

(work)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Belgrade: Student (14) shot in history class – nine dead

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Mason (16) suffered severe burns during the Tiktok challenge

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

America: Mysterious balloon spotted over Hawaii

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

Maddie McCann missing for 16 years: Parents report

29 mins ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Belgrade: Student (14) shot in history class – nine dead

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Mason (16) suffered severe burns during the Tiktok challenge

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

America: Mysterious balloon spotted over Hawaii

1 day ago Terence Abbott