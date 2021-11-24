Asian countries ease operations – China is the only country firmly adhering to the coveted zero

– China is the only country that firmly adheres to Govt zero Most Asian countries are reluctant to open their borders and be vaccinated with Western vaccines. Meanwhile, Beijing is increasingly isolated with its model – with dire consequences. David Fiber from Bangkok

Corona virus is not tolerated: Staff in protective clothing spray pesticides at an amusement park in Gansu County. Photo: AFP

At the beginning of the year, Beijing returned to everyday life, in Bangkok you could visit clubs and fitness centers, and concerts were held in front of tens of thousands of spectators in Australia. This is the success of the Zero Govt strategy. To prevent the virus from spreading further, disable rocky daily life. Then continue to live normally even without vaccinations.

But then came the delta variant and turned the models upside down. If you do not want to isolate the country from the rest of the world by keeping people at home for long periods of time, as Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand have done, Zero Covit has proven to be a useless tool. As China continues to do.