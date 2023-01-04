January 4, 2023

Columbus Post

Complete News World

America’s first transgender woman executed

Terence Abbott 26 mins ago 1 min read

Spouse rape and murder

America’s first transgender woman executed

Amber M. became the first transgender woman to be executed by lethal injection in the United States.

1/4

Amber M. sentenced to death in the US: she raped and killed her partner.

For the first time in America, a transgender person has been executed. He was killed by lethal injection in the US state of Missouri (local time) on Tuesday evening, CNN and other US media reported, citing a statement from the law enforcement agency.

He was accused of murdering and raping his ex-partner in 2006.

See also  Nuclear Repository - How do other countries deal with radioactive waste? - News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Lithuanians call Russia 180,000 times

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Benedict XVI: Buried as Pope

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Moscow acknowledges the death of dozens of soldiers: this is what is known so far about the attack on Makhivka

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

1 min read

America’s first transgender woman executed

26 mins ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Lithuanians call Russia 180,000 times

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Benedict XVI: Buried as Pope

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Moscow acknowledges the death of dozens of soldiers: this is what is known so far about the attack on Makhivka

1 day ago Terence Abbott