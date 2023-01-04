America’s first transgender woman executed

Amber M. became the first transgender woman to be executed by lethal injection in the United States.

For the first time in America, a transgender person has been executed. He was killed by lethal injection in the US state of Missouri (local time) on Tuesday evening, CNN and other US media reported, citing a statement from the law enforcement agency.

He was accused of murdering and raping his ex-partner in 2006.

She was the first transgender person executed in the United States, according to the non-profit organization Death Penalty Information Center.

His former name is Scott M. Amber M., who was sentenced under, was imprisoned until the end.

The governor refused to apologize

The 49-year-old has exhausted all legal avenues against the verdict. His lawyer’s last-minute efforts to get Missouri’s governor, Republican Mike Parsons, to pardon him were unsuccessful. Parsons denied the pardon Tuesday.

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, more than 1,500 people have been executed in the United States since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976. (SDA)