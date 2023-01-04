Pyro boss Hans Matthias Liebenwein defends himself in fireworks debate

Accidents occurred on New Year’s Day in many places including Austria due to bursting of firecrackers. An 18-year-old youth was also killed. The President of the Pyro Association intervened in the discussion with a statement.

“It’s not our fault we have crackers in our mouths or butts”

Every year, horrific pyrotechnic mishaps overshadow New Year’s Eve and the start of the year. After a young man († 18) died in Austria after a ball bomb detonated too quickly, a heated debate erupted in the country.

Because: This isn’t the first bad New Year’s Eve accident. Last year, a bullet bomb killed one person († 23) in Lower Austria. Now Hans Matthias Liebenwein, president of the Pyrotechnics Association, has joined the debate.

For him, it’s clear: it’s not about bursting firecrackers, it’s about mishandling them. “If someone is reported to be putting a firecracker in the mouth or firing it from the rear end, our industry cannot be blamed for that,” he told Austrian news agency APA.

“Legal, Safe and Colorful”

Dealing with such fireworks is “dangerous folly”, especially in relation to alcohol and luxury. Also, illegal goods are being bought abroad and his business will be discredited, the business tycoon continued. Because they don’t meet safety standards and sometimes explode too soon.

Fireworks are very dangerous

On the other hand, he defended Austrian fireworks as “legal, safe and colorful”. The accidents were attributed to the lax handling of firecrackers and dealers who “sell these firecrackers to people without authorization and expertise”.

Many died on New Year’s Day

In addition to the accident on New Year’s Day, several people were injured. In Lichtenau, Lower Austria, a giant firecracker flew into the ear of a 16-year-old boy on New Year’s Eve. He had already won the F4 category in the Czech Republic in November.

F4 type crackers are really only used by professionals. Only F1 and F2 type crackers are allowed for individuals. As of Wednesday, the youth was still in critical condition.

There are also dead and wounded in Germany. For example, an elderly person († 91) died in Erfurt when fireworks exploded. In Leipzig, a young man († 17) was killed while handling firecrackers.