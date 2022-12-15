December 15, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

America offers patriotism – it brings a modern security system to Ukraine

Terence Abbott 5 hours ago 2 min read

Military Expert Explains How Modern US Defense System Will Affect War

Will Ukraine Attack Russia With Patriot Missiles?

US has announced delivery of long-sought Patriot missiles to Ukraine. Is Ukraine really just using a system it relies on for protection from Switzerland?

1/10

Almost 100 percent accurate: An anti-patriotic missile is soaring in Israel.

Blick_Portrait_1375.JPG

Guido FelderForeign teacher

The US bows to Ukraine’s insistence. US President Joe Biden (80) wants to provide a powerful Patriot Security system to the war zone. It will be the most effective security system the country has ever had. According to CNN, the Patriots should be delivered within days after a firm blessing from the US Department of Defense.

The Russian military has repeatedly attacked Ukrainian targets with long-range artillery fire — including the capital, Kiev. Marcel Berny (34), a military expert at the ETH Military Academy, told Blick: “In the medium term, this system will give Ukrainians the opportunity to be better protected against threats from the air in specific locations.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The municipality again arrested the culprits

13 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

That’s how Eva Kylie, the former vice-president of the European Union Parliament, wants to talk her way out of the scandal

21 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

The climate activist makes a fool of himself with a firm hand

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

America offers patriotism – it brings a modern security system to Ukraine

5 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

The municipality again arrested the culprits

13 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

That’s how Eva Kylie, the former vice-president of the European Union Parliament, wants to talk her way out of the scandal

21 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

The climate activist makes a fool of himself with a firm hand

1 day ago Terence Abbott