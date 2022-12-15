US has announced delivery of long-sought Patriot missiles to Ukraine. Is Ukraine really just using a system it relies on for protection from Switzerland?

The US bows to Ukraine’s insistence. US President Joe Biden (80) wants to provide a powerful Patriot Security system to the war zone. It will be the most effective security system the country has ever had. According to CNN, the Patriots should be delivered within days after a firm blessing from the US Department of Defense.

The Russian military has repeatedly attacked Ukrainian targets with long-range artillery fire — including the capital, Kiev. Marcel Berny (34), a military expert at the ETH Military Academy, told Blick: “In the medium term, this system will give Ukrainians the opportunity to be better protected against threats from the air in specific locations.”

Bernie doesn’t believe the Ukrainians will use them to actively attack targets in Russia. “This could be mainly using the system to protect civilian and military infrastructure on Ukrainian soil.”

Long training

However, it may take a few months before Patriot is deployed. Bernie: “Ukrainians have to train with this system first, so it will take time to use it in a war zone.” Ukrainian soldiers are to be trained at Grafenwoehr, a US military training area in Bavaria.

Unlike smaller self-defense units, Patriot missile batteries require dozens of soldiers to operate. “The Patriot system requires a lot of maintenance and logistics to operate. Complex training and operations require a lot of coordination,” says Bernie.

How is Putin reacting?

Ukraine has been demanding this system for a long time. Bernie: “Now Russian rocket and drone terrorism should have led to her getting it. The question is how Putin will respond to this delivery.”

A Patriot unit consists of radar equipment to detect and track incoming missiles, an operations control center and eight missile launchers, each with four missiles ready to fire. It also includes power generating equipment.

The Patriot is considered one of the most powerful defense systems against ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, drones and aircraft. Thanks to its range, it can shoot targets at great distances. A dozen US allies rely on the system, including Germany, Japan and Israel.

Switzerland also wants to believe in the patriot. In the spring, DDPS in Emmon LU delivered the system, which is to be purchased for nearly two billion francs.