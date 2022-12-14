The municipality again arrested the culprits

Before the death of Ece S. († 14), Illerkirchberg was a crime scene. In 2019, refugees raped a 14-year-old girl there. Although he was originally to be deported, a convict was reinstated. That’s what Mayor Markus Häussler says about the truth.

1/6 Sign of the city of Illerkirchberg in southern Germany. As it now emerges, Ece S.’s killer is not the only criminal in town.

After the knife attack Two women at Illerkirchberg (D). Where Ece S.* died, another crime has returned to the public eye. In early 2019, a crime occurred in a southern German community. The four refugees drugged the then 14-year-old girl and raped her for several hours.

One of the convicts, Mukhtar N.* (29), was still alive after completing his sentence. Several months in the asylum at Illerkirchbergas “Build“Learn.

The media contacted him on phone. The Afghan admitted: “I have many problems with the police.”

Mayor’s obituary: “We are all in shock”( 01:21 )

“The real solution is deportation.”

Markus Häussler (37), the mayor of Illerkirchberg, now comments “attention» For the case. He was appalled that society should reinstate a convicted felon.

“That’s why I pulled out all the stops to stop it,” said the nonpartisan business administration graduate. However, his efforts were fruitless.

“We were forced to re-house a convicted felon,” Hasler said. Looking back, a local politician says: “The real solution was deportation. Placing him elsewhere is second best.

Now Mukhtar N

Mukhtar N. Detention ended pending deportation in January 2022. He had previously served a sentence of two years and two months. The German Federal Ministry of the Interior decided not to extradite the Afghan, despite Baden-Württemberg State Secretary for Justice Siegfried Loreck (45, CDU) clearly warning against N. It informs «Weld».

Reason: He was in danger from the Taliban in his homeland. In March 2022 he was resettled in a refugee home in Illerkirchberg. “This is an insult to our constitutional government,” commented community leader Husler.

“The police are not aware of any other incidents,” he said. On the day of the funeral Ece S.* (†14), stabbed to death by an Eritrean (27), locals said the rapist packed his bags and left.

“This is an insult to our rule of law.”Markus Heusler

About 50 refugees live in Illerkirchberg

Residents of the same house where the refugee home is located complained to the media. They said that the police have been continuously deployed at the spot. The police have now contradicted this claim. You are “always off site”.

Death of Illerkirchberg and Eis S.*

About 50 refugees are currently living in a communal hostel in Illerkirchberg. There are also 30 Ukrainian refugees in private apartments. (not)

* The name is known