Eva Kylie’s friend Francesco Giorgi admitted to the scandal

1/7 Eva Kylie’s partner Francesco Giorgi has pleaded guilty to corruption charges.

“I did everything for money I didn’t need” – with these words Francesco Giorgi (35) pleaded guilty to corruption in a court in Brussels. The partner of ousted European Parliament vice-president Eva Kylie, 44, was also arrested on corruption charges.

An Italian newspaper reported that he has now admitted to the charges against him “Republic”. According to the report, after his arrest on Saturday, the Italian admitted his responsibility in a statement and registered that he had acted illegally.

The key figure was Pier Antonio Panzeri

Pier Antonio Panzeri (67), a member of the European Parliament for many years, is also involved in this corruption scandal. He was also arrested.

Franciso Giorgi started working at Panzeri 13 years ago. Over the years, Panzeri became a virtual mentor for Giorgis, a reference person for the young European activist who took his first steps in the halls of the European Parliament, writes La Repubblica. Giorgi acted as Panzeri’s aide and remained loyal to him when he was not re-elected in 2019 and left the EU Parliament.

“Blinded by moral guilt”

Pancheri later founded the non-governmental organization (NGO) Fight Impunity. Investigators suspect it played a key role in the corruption scandal.

Young Giorgi from Milan was also involved in volunteering. He agreed to look after the organization’s finances. According to Georgi, he did this “to thank those who allowed him to work in politics, and for money.” Although he “didn’t really need it”. Giorgi confirmed at the trial that the money was only for him and Panzeri.

He has now told the court that he regrets his actions. He was blinded by this “moral guilt towards Pancheri”. Now he feels relieved after removing “this burden of conscience”.

Georgie demands Kylie’s release

At the same time he tried to get Kylie out of the line of fire. Kylie was not the recipient of the money and called for his release from custody. “I will do everything to ensure that my partner is released and that our 22-month-old daughter is taken care of.”

Her lawyer, Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, had previously said that the Greek had nothing to do with the money seized from her. His client had no idea about the existence of this money. She is “innocent”. Only her partner can give “answers about the existence of this money”.

Since the arrest of Kylis and other suspects last Friday, the European Parliament has been rocked by a massive corruption scandal. On Tuesday, the European Parliament removed a Greek MEP from the post of vice president with a majority. Kylie, Georgie and Pancheri are currently in custody. (Male)