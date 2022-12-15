December 15, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Eva Kylie’s friend Francesco Giorgi admitted to the scandal

Terence Abbott 2 hours ago 2 min read

Eva Kylie’s partner Francesco Giorgi has pleaded guilty to corruption charges.

“I did everything for money I didn’t need” – with these words Francesco Giorgi (35) pleaded guilty to corruption in a court in Brussels. The partner of ousted European Parliament vice-president Eva Kylie, 44, was also arrested on corruption charges.

An Italian newspaper reported that he has now admitted to the charges against him “Republic”. According to the report, after his arrest on Saturday, the Italian admitted his responsibility in a statement and registered that he had acted illegally.

