Senate rejects billion-dollar package for migration and Ukraine aid

The US Senate has rejected a $118 billion (about 103 billion Swiss francs) legislative package that would have provided money to secure the US border with Mexico and aid to Ukraine and Israel. The package did not pass Wednesday because it lacked Republican approval. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, announced a quick second vote that would focus only on foreign aid.

Republicans in the US Senate have blocked a legislative package that would have helped reduce the number of illegal border crossings into the country. Many Republicans said the compromise reached after months of negotiations with Democrats was insufficient.