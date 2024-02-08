Senate rejects billion-dollar package for migration and Ukraine aid

Updated
AmericaSenate rejects billion-dollar package for migration and Ukraine aid
A package that included funding to secure the U.S. border with Mexico and aid to Ukraine and Israel failed.
-
US Senate rejects immigration and Ukraine aid package
-
The $118 billion package failed because it lacked Republican support.
-
Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a quick second vote.
The US Senate has rejected a $118 billion (about 103 billion Swiss francs) legislative package that would have provided money to secure the US border with Mexico and aid to Ukraine and Israel. The package did not pass Wednesday because it lacked Republican approval. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, announced a quick second vote that would focus only on foreign aid.
Republicans in the US Senate have blocked a legislative package that would have helped reduce the number of illegal border crossings into the country. Many Republicans said the compromise reached after months of negotiations with Democrats was insufficient.
60 votes are required
Forty-nine senators voted for the bill, which includes $60 billion in war aid to Ukraine and $14 billion to Israel. Republican lawmakers have insisted that funding for security along the U.S. border with Mexico be tied to money for conflicts abroad. 50 senators voted for the compromise proposal. 60 votes would have been needed to pass the package.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, forced a showdown with Republicans who next said he would try to save war funding by holding a test vote on billions of dollars in aid to Kiev, Israel and other US allies. Border Security. It's unclear whether enough Republicans will support comprehensive war aid legislation, which would need 60 votes to pass.
Don't miss out on more news
Stay up-to-date on your favorite topics and never miss any news on current world events with daily updates.
Get the most important stuff, short and concise, straight to your inbox every day.
(AFP/DPA/bre)
“Wannabe pop culture fanatic. Zombie advocate. Entrepreneur. Internet evangelist. Alcohol fanatic. Typical travel buff.”
More Stories
Gaza ceasefire? Hamas presents its own plan
Cochnati won gold at the Olympics in Stuttgart with a 3-course menu
Effects of Global Warming – Sea Level Rise May Hit Italy Hard – News