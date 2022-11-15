The Russians hammer the “traitors” after they escape

A Russian assassin is linked to the war in Ukraine. A short time later he fled and spoke to a journalist – and now he has been brutally murdered.
- Russian extremists have released a video of the brutal execution.
- The footage shows one of the fugitives being beaten to death with a hammer.
- The victim was a criminal recruited by Wagner’s group.
Im herb The murderer turned out to be Yevgeny Nushin He was released from prisonTo serve in the Wagner Group in the Ukraine War.
But it soon becomes clear to him that he does not support the regime President Vladimir Putin to fight. On the one hand, Nushin has family in Ukraine, and on the other hand, he hopes that he will not live long.
In September he manages to switch to the Ukrainian side. There he talks to a journalist about the Wagner group: “I don’t even know how to explain the mission of the stormtroopers. I noticed it myself – cannon fodder.”
Now Nushin is dead. He was killed in the war in Ukraine Strafe He was hammered to death by his fellow countrymen for escaping.
Prisoner must confess to “treason” before killing for camera
Russian-backed Telegram site Gray Zone released a video showing the 55-year-old’s final moments. You can see his head stuck in a row of rocks.
Then the camera zooms in, Nushin says: “I’m Yevgeny Anatolivych Nushin, born in 1967. I went to the front to be on the side of Ukraine. against the Russians to fight.”
Also: “On September 4, I implemented my plan to immigrate to Ukraine. On November 11, I was in. Streets of Kiev A blow to the head knocked me unconscious.”
He woke up again in this cellar. There he was told that he would now be interrogated. What happens after that is raw Troops. The video shows Nush being repeatedly hit on the head with a heavy hammer.
Doubts About Russian Hacking Story in Ukraine War
The pro-Russian Telegram channel “Grey Zone” wrote about the video: “Anyone who understands has a close relationship between hammers and traitors.” Nushin has “traditional WagnerStrafe get”.
Exactly how the former Wagner mercenary was brought to Russia is unclear. It is doubtful whether he really exists In Q Could have been kidnapped. Observers speculate that this information was created by Wagner to warn other fighters.
Nushin was jailed in 1999. He was convicted of murder and assault. In fact, he may not be released until June 2027.
